Manchester United vs Liverpool Predicted Lineups and Betting Tips- Premier League 2019/20

Football Betting FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 10 // 20 Oct 2019, 03:46 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Newcastle United v Manchester United - Premier League

Manchester United will lock their horns against Liverpool in their ninth game of this Premier League season on Sunday (October 20). The Red Devils are currently at the 12th position in the league table with only nine points from eight matches so far. They had to accept a defeat against Newcastle United in the previous match ahead of the international break. A bad result against Liverpool might take the Red Devils closer to the relegation zone.

On the other hand, Liverpool have started the season with a bang. They have won all eight matches so far in this season and they are looking like a strong contender to win the title. In the previous match against Leicester City, they were awarded a penalty in the dying minutes. Liverpool won the match by a margin of 2-1. Now, Jurgen Klopp's men will be desperate to get all three points against Manchester United to stay at the top of the table.

BigPesa suggests that the Merseyside outfit are the favourites to win this game, with odds of 1.75 in their favour. A draw is placed at 4.1, while a win for the hosts at 5.2.

Team News:

Manchester United:

Spanish international David De Gea is going to miss this match as he picked up an injury during the international break. On the other hand, Paul Pogba has missed the international duties to recover from his injury. However, he is still not match-fit according to the manager of the Red Devils, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The club management are working hard to play Anthony Martial and Aaron Wan-Bissaka in this important match. Both of them have just returned to the training session following their recovery from injury.

Sergio Romero is going to start under the bar for Manchester United. In central defence, Solskjaer will keep his faith in the pair of Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof. A lot will depend on the performance of two holding midfielders Andreas Pereira and Scott McTominay, as the approach of Manchester United is going to be slightly defensive in this match.

Further BigPesa adds that 1-1 is the most favoured score-line at odds of 8.4. The match is expected to produce a couple of goals, with odds of 3.9 suggesting the same.

Liverpool:

Advertisement

Liverpool's star Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson is going to return in the starting line-up after a long period of time. Alisson picked up an injury in the first match of the season against Norwich City. Since then, he has not featured in a single match for Liverpool. So, Adrian will return to the bench again.

Joel Matip missed the last two matches. Now he is also back in the training session. Mohamed Salah limped off the field in the last match against Leicester City. However, he will feature in the starting line-up of Liverpool against Manchester United.

BigPesa adds that the chances of both teams scoring in the game are valued at 1.82. It means that the two sides are expected to score and hopefully there are quite a few goals in the game.

Predicted Lineups:

Manchester United: (4-2-3-1)

Sergio Romero; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Ashley Young; Scott McTominay, Andreas Pereira; Daniel James, Juan Mata, Marcus Rashford; Anthony Martial.

Liverpool: (4-3-3)

Alisson Becker; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil Van Dijk, Andrew Robertson; Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Georginio Wijnaldum; Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane.