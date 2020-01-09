Manchester United vs Norwich City -Match Preview and Betting Tips – Premier League 2019/20

Manchester United v Manchester City - Carabao Cup: Semi Final

Manchester United will look to get back to winning ways when they host Norwich City on Saturday night. The Red Devils visited the Emirates to face Arsenal in their first league fixture of the New Year. However, the Gunners punished United 2-0, which completely showed their lack of quality. The season has been full of ups and downs for the Red Devils, as their squad has encountered a lot of injuries and they find themselves five points behind fourth-place Chelsea.

The Manchester-based side will be confident going into this fixture, as they have beaten Norwich eight times out of the previous ten, in home games. The Canaries caused an upset when these two sides met in December 2015. The visitors emerged victorious with a 1-2 score-line, the last time they played at Old Trafford.

Despite a promising start, Norwich City’s form has dropped considerably. They are winless in last eight matches in Premier League. They managed to secure just three points in the whole of December, which has pushed them down to the 20th position in the league table. It would take a heroic comeback for Norwich to get out of the relegation zone.

They will be counting on their Argentine play-maker Emiliano Buendia, who has provided seven assists so far this season. Buendia has created a total of 19 goal-scoring opportunities for his team-mate Teemu Pukki. This is the most that any player has created for another in the competition so far and if the away team wants anything from this game, he could be the outlet for goals.

Based on the odds on BigPesa, it should be a comfortable win for the hosts, with odds of 1.25 suggesting the same.

Last meeting between these two sides:

Manchester United came away with a comfortable 3-1 win over Norwich at Carrow Road. Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Scott McTominay were on the score-sheet the last time out. Tim Krul saved a couple of penalties in that game, one from Rashford and one from Martial. One Hernandez put one past David De Gea, which gave the home side something to cheer about.

The visitors will have an uphill task, with odds of 8.4 suggesting a win for them. On the other hand, a draw is valued at 5.0 on BigPesa. A win for the home side is the most favoured one, with odds of 1.25 suggesting the same.

United to ease past their opponents once again?

It will be interesting to see how Manchester United react to their defeat against Arsenal. United are the big favourites going into this fixture but they suffer from a lack of options in midfield. Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay are still side-lined and that is a huge loss for manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Both sides are desperate for the three points as it can shake up things at either end of the table. The chances of three goals being scored in the game are the highest, with odds of 3.85 favouring the same on BigPesa.