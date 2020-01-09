Manchester United vs Norwich City Predicted Lineups and Betting Tips- Premier League 2019/20

Manchester United will face Norwich City at Old Trafford on Saturday in the Premier League. The match is very important for both sides for different reasons. Manchester United are fifth in the League table, with 31 points in 21 matches so far. They are five points behind fourth placed Chelsea side. So, a win against Norwich City is a must for the Red Devils to stay in the top four race.

On the other hand, Norwich are currently at the bottom of the League table, with 14 points in 21 matches so far. They are seven points behind Aston Villa, who are just above the relegation zone. So, the visitors will need a few wins at this moment to get out of the relegation zone. Norwich will try to get at least one point from Old Trafford to keep their hopes alive.

Despite that, the hosts are the favourites to win this tie, with odds of 1.32 in their favour on BigPesa. A draw is being valued at 4.6, while a win for the visitors is currently valued at 7.0.

Team News:

Manchester United:

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is going through a tough phase at the moment, as he is not having the luxury of a fully fit squad in this busy period of the season. United are playing two matches in almost every week. They are missing two key midfielders, Scott McTominay and Paul Pogba, as both of them are injured. Eric Bailly, Timothy Fosu Mensah and Marcus Rojo are long term absentees for the Red Devils as well.

Jesse Lingard and Anthony Martial were absent from Manchester United's squad in the FA Cup match against Wolves. However, they were back for the League Cup semi-final first-leg loss to Manchester City. The Red Devils will be eyeing to bank on the form of Marcus Rashford at this moment to beat Norwich at home. BigPesa favours the 2-0 score-line for this match, with odds of 6.4 suggesting a two-goal win for the hosts.

Norwich City:

Norwich City have drawn their last two Premier League games against Crystal Palace and Tottenham Hotspur. They also won their third round FA Cup tie against Preston North End by a margin of 4-2. Todd Cantwell is in good form for the away side at this moment. The club management will hope to see more consistency from their star centre-forward Teemu Pukki. The manager of Norwich City, Daniel Farke will miss Ralf Fahrmann, Josip Drmic, Ben Godfrey and Timm Klose due to injuries.

It will certainly be a difficult test for the defensive unit of Norwich City to stop the attackers of Manchester United in this match. According to the odds on BigPesa, there should at least be three goals in the game (3.85). It will be interesting to see which team actually scores them and the end result.

Predicted Lineups:

Manchester United: (4-2-3-1)

David De Gea; Luke Shaw, Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, Aaron Wan Bissaka; Nemanja Matic, Fred; Daniel James, Jesse Lingard, Marcus Rashford; Anthony Martial.

Norwich City: (4-2-3-1)

Tim Krul; Max Aarons, Christoph Zimmermann, Grant Hanley, Sam Byran; Alexander Tettey, Mario Vrancic; Emiliano Buendia, Kenny McLean, Todd Cantwell, Teemu Pukki.