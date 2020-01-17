Juventus vs Parma Match Preview and Betting Tips- Serie A 2019/20

Juventus will lock horns with Parma on Sunday night at Allianz Stadium in Serie A. The Bianconeri is currently at the top of the League table with 48 points from 19 matches. The Old Lady edged past Roma by a margin of 2-1 in previous match in the league. Cristiano Ronaldo and Merih Demiral were on target for Juventus in that match. Despite the defeat against Lazio in both the league and the SuperCoppa, Juventus has been playing really well this season under the management of Maurizio Sarri. The manager of the Old Lady will certainly be eyeing to continue their good run of form against Parma.

On the other hand, Parma is currently in the seventh position in the League table of Serie A, with 28 points from 19 matches. Parma has beaten Leece by a margin of 2-0 in the previous match. So, Roberto D'Aversa's men will be trying to secure at least one point from this encounter to secure a top-six finish at the end of this season.

Previous Meeting Between These Two Sides:

Juventus was victorious against Parma in the previous meeting between these two sides by a margin of 1-0 at the Ennio Tardini. Giorgio Chiellini scored the winner for Juve in the away fixture. They will hope to register another win against Parma at home on Sunday.

An Easy Win Incoming For Juventus?

Juventus will be desperate to win this fixture to shrug off Inter from their shoulder. Sarri will like to field his side in a 4-3-1-2 formation. Merih Demiral picked up a knock against Roma in the previous match. So, he is doubtful to start against Parma. Giorgio Chiellini and Sami Khedira are also injured for Juventus at this moment.

On the other hand, Bruno Alves and Yann Karamoh are injured for Parma at this moment. The manager of Parma, Roberto D'Aversa will certainly go with a defensive approach in this match. However, it should be an easy win for the Old Lady considering their squad depth and current form.

