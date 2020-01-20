AFC Bournemouth vs Brighton & Hove Albion - Match Preview and Betting Tips – 2019/20 Premier League

Norwich City v AFC Bournemouth - Premier League

At the time of writing this, only four points separate the two sides who will meet at the Vitality Stadium on Tuesday (January 21). However, the morale in one of those two camps will be as low as it can possibly get, whereas things will be fine in the other camp.

Both AFC Bournemouth and Brighton & Hove Albion jumped numerous hurdles to make it to the Premier League from the lower divisions. However, over the years, the former has been the more impressive of the two. But this season, things have changed and Bournemouth are finding it tough to get out of the relegation zone.

Brighton is a team that has been in that zone for quite a while since making it to the top division. But under new manager Graham Potter, things have looked better for the Seagulls this season. A mid table finish will surely satisfy their fans.

Last Meeting between the sides

Brighton last met Bournemouth just about a month ago. In a match that went well for Potter’s side, goals from Alireza Jahanbakhsh and Aaron Mooy gave the Seagulls a 2-0 victory over the Cherries.

No sunshine for the cherries

Things have been very rough for Bournemouth this year, and a long list of injuries hasn’t helped Eddie Howe’s team either. Nothing that they are doing are bearing any fruit at the moment, and things are only going downhill. Brighton have been inconsistent, but have shown a bit more promise.

Hence, the Seagulls are expected to win on Tuesday. A win for Graham Potter’s side is trading at 2.5 on Bigpesa, whereas a win for Eddie Howe’s team is trading at 2.75. A draw is trading at 2.5.4.

Bournemouth’s troublesome defence likely to concede a few

Defence has always been a problem for Bournemouth. They have conceded goals aplently this season as well, with only four sides conceding more goals than them. On the other hand, Brighton have done a decent job in terms of goals, and have racked up 25 of them in total.

Hence, a few goals can be expected on Tuesday. Over 2.5 goals in the match is trading at 1.86, whereas under 2.5 goals is trading 1.95. Both teams to score is trading at 1.7, whereas both teams not to score is trading 2.17.

