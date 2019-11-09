Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund – Predicted Lineups and Betting Tips – Bundesliga 2019/20

Football Betting FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 09 Nov 2019, 18:06 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Tottenham Hotspur v Bayern Muenchen: Group B - UEFA Champions League

Just two weeks after a historic 7-2 victory against Tottenham Hotspur at London, Niko Kovac finds himself sacked and unemployed. Bayern Munich’s team management is usually patient in their decisions, but they decided to pull the plug after a humiliating 5-1 defeat against Eintracht Frankfurt.

The sacking has come at a crucial time, as on Saturday (November 9) they will take on Borussia Dortmund at the Allianz Arena. Currently sitting at the 4th position, it is a chance for them to close the gap with table-toppers Borussia Monchengladbach.

Borussia Dortmund have accumulated 19 points so far, and are currently sitting at the 2nd position. Lucien Favre’s team’s form has taken a dip recently, as they have won only two of their last six Bundesliga games.

Let us have a look at the predicted lineups of both the sides:

1. Bayern Munich-

Manuel Neuer is expected to be under the bar in the high voltage clash against Borussia Dortmund. Bayern’s defence has been out of sorts this season. A clean sheet from Neuer is trading at 2.95 on Bigpesa.

Hans-Dieter Flick is expected to play out a 4-2-3-1 formation. Benjamin Pavard, Javi Martinez, David Alaba and Alphonso Davies are expected to be the four men forming Bayern’s backline.

Thiago Alcantara and Joshua Kimmich are expected to be the two defensive midfielders, with Serge Gnabry, Thomas Muller and Phillipe Coutinho stationed in front of them. Serge Gnabry is having a great season, and has already scored seven times. He is the likeliest source of goals amongst the midfielders. A goal from Gnabry is trading at 1.89.

Robert Lewandowski is expected to be the lone man up front. While the other players might have had ups and downs this season, Lewandowski has been very consistent. The Polish striker has already scored 20 times this season, and is the likeliest goal scorer of the match. A goal from Lewandowski is trading at 1.26.

Advertisement

2. Borussia Dortmund-

Roman Burki is expected to guard the goal against Bayern Munich. Though Lucien Favre’s defence has been decent so far, keeping the likes of Robert Lewandowski and Serge Gnabry quiet is a very difficult task. Hence, a clean sheet is trading at 7.

Just like Flick, Favre is also expected to play a 4-2-3-1 formation. Achraf Hakimi, Manuel Akanji, Mats Hummels and Nico Schulz are expected to be the four men in defence.

Axel Witsel and Julian Weigl are expected to provide double pivot, with Thorgan Hazard, Julian Brandt and Mahmoud Dahoud expected to be positioned ahead of them. Jadon Sancho might miss out because of an injury. Brandt and Hazard are the likeliest goal-scorers amongst the midfielders. A goal from either of the two is trading at 3.

Paco Alcacer is expected to be the lone man up front. The Spanish forward has already scored seven goals this season. A goal from Alcacer is trading at 2.34.

Checkout the odds at BigPesa.

Predicted Lineups:

Bayern Munich - Manuel Neuer, Benjamin Pavard, Javi Martinez, David Alaba, Alphonso Davies, Thiago Alcantara, Joshua Kimmich, Serge Gnabry, Thomas Muller, Phillipe Coutinho, Robert Lewandowski

Borussia Dortmund - Roman Burki, Achraf Hakimi, Manuel Akanji, Mats Hummels, Nico Schulz, Axel Witsel, Julian Weigl, Thorgan Hazard, Julian Brandt, Mahmoud Dahoud, Paco Alcacer.