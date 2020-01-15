Napoli vs Fiorentina Match Preview and Betting Tips- Serie A 2019/20

Napoli will lock horns with Fiorentina on Saturday at Stadio San Paolo in Serie A. They are currently in the 11th position in Serie A with 24 points from 19 matches. After the managerial change, Napoli have lost three matches and won only one. In the previous match, Napoli has been defeated by Lazio by a slender margin of 1-0. Now, Genarro Gatusso's side will be desperate to ground Fiorentina to get back to winning ways.

On the other hand, Fiorentina are currently in the 14th position of the League table with 21 points from 19 matches. They edged past SPAL in the previous match of Serie A by a slender margin. German Pezzella scored the winner for Fiorentina in this match. Now, manager Giuseppe Iachini will be looking forward to avoid a defeat against Napoli on Saturday night.

Previous Meeting Between These Two Sides:

Napoli edged past Fiorentina by a margin of 4-3 in the previous meeting between these two sides at the latter’s home. It was a cut and run encounter that witnessed Napoli finally walking away with bragging rights. Erik Pulgar, Nikola Milenkovic and Kevin Prince Boateng were on the score-sheet for Fiorentina. On the other hand, Dries Mertens and Jose Callejon’s goal apiece laced with Lorenzo Insigne’s brace sealed the fate of the tie.

The odds on BigPesa suggest that the home team are the favourites to win this tie. Odds of 1.55 favour them, while a draw is valued at 3.75. A win for the visitors is valued at 4.8.

A Close Contest Coming Our Way?

The new manager of Napoli, Genarro Gatusso is trying to implement his own strategy. However, he is still to taste success yet with that formula at Napoli so far. The likes of Kalidou Koulibaly, Nikola Makismovic, Dries Mertens, Kevin Malcuit and Alex Meret will be absent from the squad with injuries. So, things are not in favour of Gattuso so far. The manager will hope to see a change of fortune from the match against Fiorentina.

On the other hand, Giuseppe Iachini will field his side with a formation of 3-5-2. The form of the attackers will keep the manager worried ahead of the match. Franck Ribery is a long term absentee for his side with an injury. So, the manager would like to strengthen his side's defensive organization to secure at least one point from this match.

A close contest is certainly coming our way on Saturday, with both teams plagued by unwanted issues. The odds on BigPesa favour a 1-1 score, with the odds of 6.6 suggesting the same.