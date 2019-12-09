Napoli vs Genk Match Preview and Betting Tips - Champions League 2019/20

Napoli will lock horns with KRC Genk on Tuesday in an important match of the group stages of the Champions League. Napoli will want to win this match, as they might be knocked out of the tournament if they do not get the three points. However, a draw against Genk will also be enough for the Serie A side to qualify for the next round of the competition.

Napoli are currently at the second place in the points table with nine points from five matches. They are one point behind Liverpool, who are sitting at the top of the table. However, Liverpool will face Red Bull Salzburg in the last match of the group stage. If Liverpool lose against Red Bull Salzburg, they could get knocked out of the tournament. Napoli snatched an important point against Liverpool in the previous away match. Now, Carlo Ancelotti's side will be more confident to go out and win this tie.

On the other hand, Genk are at the bottom of the points table in Group E, with only one point from five matches so far. They will hope to finish their European campaign on a high note.

The odds on BigPesa suggest that the home side should be the clear winners of this match. A win for Napoli is currently valued at odds of 1.14.

Last meeting between these two sides:

KRC Genk held Napoli to a draw in the group stage this season, as the Naples based side failed to win that match away from home. This was the only point Genk collected in the whole tournament so far. BigPesa still suggests that it will be an uphill task for the visitors. The odds of 1.14 favour a home win, while a draw is valued at 6.4. An away win is valued at odds of 12.0.

An easy win incoming for Napoli?

Napoli are determined to do something better in the Champions League this season, after missing out on a round-of-16 spot in the previous season by a whisker. Napoli are still unbeaten in the Champions League this season. Carlo Ancelotti's men will certainly like to maintain the unbeaten record against Genk too in the last match of the group stages as well.

On the other hand, Genk will play for pride in this match, as they have nothing to lose in this tournament. However, their form is really poor in this season in the domestic league as well. They are at present in the ninth position in their domestic league. Considering their recent form, this match is going to be a cakewalk for Napoli at home.

According to BigPesa, the odds (4.1) suggest that there should be three goals in total in this match. Further, 2-0 and 3-0 are the most favoured score-lines, with odds of 6.4 in their favour, though the away side will surely have something to say about that.