Napoli vs Parma Match Preview and Betting Tips - Serie A 2019/20

Napoli will lock horns against Parma on Saturday in Serie A. Both sides have collected 21 points from 15 matches so far. Napoli are at the seventh position in the League table with a better goal difference. However, they have not been able to win a single match in last 7 encounters in Serie A. In the previous match, they dropped two points against Udinese.

Nikola Makismovic was shown a direct red card. So, he would be missing the game against Parma this weekend. Gattuso's men will try to come back into winning ways against Parma at home. However, the job will not be easy for them considering the recent form of Parma.

Parma are at the eighth position in the league table and they have won the last match against Sampdoria by a margin of 1-0. Parma were also victorious against Frisinone in Coppa Italia match also in the previous week. So, they would certainly hope to get at least one point in the away fixture against Napoli. They will be operating with a counter attacking approach in this match. Gattuso’s side are the favourites to win this match, with odds of 1.3 in their favour on BigPesa.

Last Meeting Between These Two Sides:

Napoli were victorious against Parma in the previous season by a margin of 0-4 in the away match. They also won the home match against Parma by a margin of 3-0 in the reverse fixture. Due to this, they are the odds-on favourites (1.3) to win this tie, as per BigPesa.

On the other hand, a draw is valued at valued at 4.7, while a win for the visitors is valued at 7.4.

An Intense Match Coming Our Way?

Carlo Ancelotti's men have not been able to perform up to their potential in this season. The centre-forwards are not getting enough goals when required from them. Napoli will certainly try to get all three points against Parma in this match. The centre-back pairing of Kalidou Koulibaly and Konstantinos Manolas will be present in this match, as Nikola Makismovic is out of contention with a suspension.

On the other hand, Parma will rely on their star centre-forward Andreas Cornelius. Cornelius has already scored five goals in ten matches so far and would like to add another to his tally against Napoli on Saturday. The match is going to intense as both sides will be trying to earn a better position in the League table. 2-0 is the most favoured score-line (6.2) based on the odds on BigPesa.