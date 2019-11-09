Newcastle United vs AFC Bournemouth Match Preview and Betting Tips - Premier League 2019/20

West Ham United v Newcastle United - Premier League

A spirited Bournemouth side, rejuvenated by their recent victory against Manchester United in the last week, will lock horns with Newcastle United on Saturday (November 9). Eddie Howe’s side will be going up against a team that will also be coming fresh from a thrilling win over the Hammers at the London Stadium.

Placed in the seventh position, Bournemouth will be squeezing themselves completely to prise out a victory in this game, as that might take them to the top six.

A win will keep their ambitions of finishing above English giants Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur alive, which will be a huge boost for them. Newcastle will leave no stones unturned to assert their newly gained momentum, as they will look forward to clinching a victory in front of their home crowd.

As per BigPesa,the home side are the favourites to win this tie, with odds of 2.65 in their favour.

Last meeting between two sides:

In the last meeting between these two sides, both the teams engaged in an enthralling stalemate. Joshua King fired home a spot-kick to cancel out Salomon Rondon's strike a few minutes earlier, while Matt Richie scored a goal deep in the extra time to nullify King's second strike of the night. The two teams got to share the spoils from an open encounter.

At their home however, Newcastle had the last laugh. Rondon's brace gave them the advantage, as they were able to tame a high-soaring Bournemouth. Jefferson Lerma did manage to pull one back for the visitors, but Newcastle held on to the lead, to secure all three points from the game.

The match is tilted in favour of the hosts, who are favourites to win with odds of 2.65 in their favour. A win for the visitors is placed at 2.8, while a draw is placed at 3.35 on BigPesa.

Will it be a thrilling battle to remember?

Despite, having an upper hand in the current rankings in the league table, it won't be a cakewalk for Bournemouth to relish. Though they are not enjoying the very best of outings for themselves, Newcastle United can turn things around on their day. Rondon will be missed, as he has left the club now and Joelinton will lead the front-line in his place.

On the other hand, Bournemouth has held on to their resolute defensive line, as they have let very few goals through in their last few matches. After being thumped by Leicester City earlier in the season, they have made serious amends to their defensive line. The results have been clearly visible. Aaron Ramsdale has also been very impressive under the bar.

There will be two goals scored in this match (3.6), with the 1-1 score-line being favoured the most (7.0), as per the odds on BigPesa.