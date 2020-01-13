Newcastle United vs Chelsea Match Preview and Betting Tips- Premier League 2019/20

Jan 13, 2020

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Newcastle United - Premier League

Newcastle United will lock horns with the Blues at St James Park on Saturday in the Premier League. Newcastle is currently in the 13th position in the League table, with 26 points from 22 matches. They have failed to win a single match in their last five encounters in all competitions. They have dropped a couple of crucial points against Wolves in the previous match. Now Steve Bruce's side will be desperate to secure at least a draw against Chelsea to keep their aspiration of a top-half finish alive.

On the other hand, Chelsea is currently in the fourth position in the League table with 39 points from 22 matches. The Blues are unbeaten in their last four matches in all competitions. They have thrashed Burnley at Stamford Bridge by a comprehensive 3-0 margin. Now, Frank Lampard's men will be eyeing to get all three points from this away match.

As per BigPesa, the visitors are the favourites to win this tie. Odds of 1.55 favour a win for Frank Lampard’s side.

Previous Meeting Between These Two Sides:

Chelsea edged past Newcastle United in the previous meeting between these two sides by a slender margin at Stamford Bridge. Marcos Alonso scored the winner for the home team in the 73rd minute of the match.

BigPesa backs the home side to win this tie, with odds of 1.55 suggesting the same. A draw is valued at 4.4, while a win for the hosts is valued at 5.6.

An Easy Win Incoming For The Blues?

Chelsea is currently relishing very good form. The manager of the Blues, Frank Lampard will now expect his side to perform like this, with more consistency. Young right-back Reece James has made a major impact in the games with his brilliant crosses. N'Golo Kante has been absent from the squad due to a minor injury. He will certainly be assessed ahead of the next game. Christian Pulisic is also injured at this moment. Ruben Loftus-Cheek is a long term absentee for the Blues.

On the other hand, Dwight Gayle and Paul Dumett picked up injuries in the match against Wolves. So, these two are doubtful to start against Chelsea. Fabian Schar, Jonjo Shelvey, Javier Manquillo and Jack Colback are also injured at this point of time. So, it will be extremely difficult for manager Steve Bruce, who will certainly be facing a massive challenge in picking his quad of elites to face Chelsea.

Due to this, Frank Lampard's men will expect a win against the Magpies at St James Park in the next match. With that being said, 0-2 is the most favoured score-line (6.8), based on the odds on BigPesa.