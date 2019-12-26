Newcastle United vs Everton FC – Predicted Lineups and Betting Tips – 2019/20 Premier League

Newcastle United v Crystal Palace - Premier League

Carlo Ancelotti is a manager who has won a plethora of silverware in his managerial career so far, and Everton is a club that hasn’t won much silverware in the past few years. Hence, it will be interesting to see what does this untoward alliance bring to Goodison Park.

The Italian tactical genius was at the Goodison Park to see Everton’s match against Arsenal, and he must know by now that he has an awful lot of work to do to give the fans what they want from the team.

The team they will be facing on Saturday (December 28) has done a lot of work to defy criticism from all corners and pick up 25 points in 18 games, more than Arsenal. Steve Bruce’s reign has been good so far, and a win against Everton will make it better.

Let us now have a look at the predicted lineups of both the sides:

1. Newcastle United

Martin Dubravka has been phenomenal for the Magpies ever since he has donned the black and white shirt. He is expected to be under the goal on Saturday. A clean sheet from Dubravka is trading at 3.5 on Bigpesa.

Steve Bruce is expected to stick to his successful 3-5-2 formation. The five-man backline is expected to be formed of Javier Manquilo, Fabian Schar, Florian Lejuene, Federico Fernandez and Paul Dummett.

Isaac Hayden, Jonjo Shelvey and Miguel Almiron are expected to pair up in attack. Joelinton is expected to get back to his striker role after a brief stint as a winger. He is expected to pair up with veteran Andy Carroll.

Newcastle United to win both halves is trading at 9, whereas Steve Bruce’s team to score in both halves is trading at 4.5. Newcastle United to score one goal is trading at 2.3, whereas Joelinton and his attacking partners failing to score is trading at 2.6.

2. Everton FC

On his day, Jordan Pickford is a wall that even the most skillful attacker cannot break. He is expected to be under the bar on Saturday. A clean sheet from England’s number one keeper is trading at 3.8.

Roy Hodgson is expected to play out a 4-4-2 formation. The four-man defence is expected to be comprised of Djibril Sidibe, Yerry Mina, Mason Holgate and Lucas Digne.

The midfield lineup is expected to comprise Tom Davies, Gylfi Sigurdsson, Fabian Delph and Bernard. Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin are expected to form Ancelotti’s attacking pair.

Everton to win both halves is trading at 6.2, whereas Ancelotti’s team to win either half is trading at 1.66. Richarlison & Co. to score one goal is trading at 2.44, whereas Everton to score two goals is trading at 3.4.

Predicted lineups:

Newcastle United – Martin Dubravka, Javier Manquilo, Fabian Schar, Florian Lejuene, Federico Fernandez, Paul Dummett, Isaac Hayden, Jonjo Shelvey, Miguel Almiron, Joelinton, Andy Carroll.

Everton FC – Jordan Pickford, Djibril Sidibe, Yerry Mina, Mason Holgate, Lucas Digne, Tom Davies, Gylfi Sigurdsson, Fabian Delph, Bernard, Richarlison, Dominic Calvert-Lewin.