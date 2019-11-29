Newcastle United vs Manchester City Match Preview and Betting Tips - Premier League 2019/20

Manchester City will be looking to reduce the deficit of points between themselves and table-toppers Liverpool, as they travel to St. James’ Park in match-day 14 of the Premier League. Manchester City enjoyed a convincing 2-1 victory against the Blues to climb over Chelsea to the third position in the league table, courtesy of goals from Kevin De Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez. However, Pep Guardiola confirmed that the Citizens will be without Sergio Kun Aguero for the upcoming weeks after he hobbled off the pitch in the second half against Chelsea. Pep also confirmed that Jesus will be his first-choice striker in the Argentine’s absence.

Meanwhile, Newcastle United faced their sixth defeat of the season, as they suffered a 2-0 defeat against a resilient Aston Villa side. With Manchester City up next, Steve Bruce will be hoping to get their top game on the pitch. However, Newcastle have been poor of late, especially susceptible to set-pieces.

No team in the Premier League has conceded more attempts from set-pieces than the Magpies, which bodes well for the likes of Kevin De Bruyne. The home side will be hoping to put their scoring boots, on as they have struggled to score at home. They will be relying on the likes of Allan Saint-Maximin to get through a City defence, which hasn’t been keeping clean sheets lately.

Based on the odds on BigPesa, the visitors are the favourites to win this match, with odds of 1.22 in their favour.

Last Meeting Between These Two Sides:

In the previous meeting between these two sides at St. James’ Park, Newcastle beat the odds defeating the champions Manchester City 2-1. Late goals by Solomon Rondon and a penalty by Matt Ritchie sealed the victory for the Magpies after Sergio Aguero opened the scoring in the first minute of the game.

Despite that, BigPesa suggests that it will be an uphill task for Newcastle in this match. The odds of a win for the hosts is valued at 14.0. On the other hand, a draw is valued at 7.2, while a win for City is the most favoured one at 1.22.

An emphatic away win for City?

Manchester City enters this clash as favourites, as the Citizens cannot afford any more slip-ups if they wish to contend for the Premier League title. Pep will be counting on the likes of Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus while facing a likely bus-parked by Steve Bruce’s side. Another area for improvement for Pep will be the form of City’s back-line, which has been susceptible to leaking poor goals.

Talking about Newcastle, getting any sort of result from this game will be a huge positive for the Magpies. They are currently just two points above the relegation zone. Due to this, BigPesa favours the 0-2 score-line the most, with odds of 7.8 in its favour.