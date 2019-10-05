Newcastle United vs Manchester United - Match Preview and Betting Tips - Premier League 2019/20

Football Betting FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 13 // 05 Oct 2019, 21:18 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Manchester United v Arsenal FC - Premier League

Two very agitated and disappointed sets of fans will meet this Sunday at the St. James’ Park where Newcastle United will host Manchester United. Both teams are eager to get going, and will try to do their best to pacify their raging fans.

Newcastle United fans have been fuming ever since the board appointed Steve Bruce as their manager. Barring a victory against Tottenham Hotspur, Bruce’s side hasn’t done much to impress the fans. With just five points from seven games, they are currently sitting at the 19th position.

Things have been similar at Manchester United. The once deadly red devils hardly intimidate anyone nowadays, and failed to produce a single shot on target against an opposition like AZ Alkmaar. With just nine points, they are currently 10th in the points table, far off from where a team of their stature should be.

Last Meeting between the sides

Manchester United and Newcastle United last met in January of this year. Romelu Lukaku and Marcus Rashford scored for the visitors in United’s 2-0 victory at the St. James’ Park.

Manchester United expected to get back to winning ways

Though both the teams have been very bad thus far, it is a case of who has been worse. Quite clearly, the answer is Newcastle United. The Magpies hardly have anything to be optimistic about. They conceded five goals in the last match, and a win is all but a mirage for them.

Hence, a Manchester United victory is trading at 1.89 on Bigpesa. Steve Bruce’s men to pull off an upset are trading at 4.5, whereas a draw is trading at 3.55.

Not too many goals expected from two poor attacks

Advertisement

Though neither of the two sides can boast of a very solid defence, the major problem lies in attack. Manchester United have scored only nine goals so far, second-lowest by a top 10 team. On the other hand, the Magpies have scored only four, joint-lowest in this season’s Premier League.

Hence, too many goals are not expected on Sunday. Trading at 2.01, the goal range of 2-3 is the most popular. The goal range of 4-5 is trading at 4.6. Over 2.5 goals is trading at 2.05, whereas under 2.5 goals is trading at 1.72.

Two 21-year-olds likely to be on the scoresheet

Out of the nine goals that Manchester United have scored thus far, six have come from the young duo of Marcus Rashford and Daniel James. The former is the likeliest goal-scorer of the match. A goal from Rashford is trading at 2.75, whereas a goal from James is trading at 3.8.

Checkout the odds at BigPesa.