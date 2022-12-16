The 9 Fastest Payout Online Casino Sites in New Zealand – Win Real Money and Get Paid Today

Joining a fast payout casino as an NZ player means you won’t have to wait for days to cash out your winnings. Our team of online gambling experts from New Zealand researched dozens of platforms, testing the speed of their withdrawals. We’ve come up with nine fast payout casinos available in Aotearoa.

Fast Payout Online Casinos NZ

First, check out our brief selection of online casinos with the fastest withdrawal times.

● Casumo: Same Day Withdrawal Casino

● Captain Spins: Processed within 24 hours

● Wazamba: Up to 72 hrs to process

● BetVictor: Instant Payout Casino

● Spinnalot: Up to 12 hrs to pay

● iBet: 1-Hour Withdrawal Casino

● SlotWolf: Payouts in under 12 hrs

● Casigo: Withdrawals within 24 hrs

● LeoVegas: Instant Payout processing

Below are the best options for the fastest payout online casino NZ. A good online casino goes beyond withdrawal speed, so we paid attention to other factors, including overall security, licensing, available games, welcome bonuses, ongoing promotions, deposit and withdrawal methods, and customer support.

#1 Casumo - Payout Requests within 24 Hours

Casumo website

Established in 2012, Casumo quickly became a recognisable brand in the iGaming industry, thanks to its unique design and excellent game offer.

Date Established 2012

Payout Time 24 hrs

Withdrawal Methods Debit/Credit Cards, Paysafe, Skrill, ecoPayz

Rating 4.7/5

The platform boasts an array of popular games, including pokies, table games, live dealer titles, and more, from industry-leading providers, such as NetEnt, Microgaming, Quickspin, IGT, Play’n GO, and more. The overall payout percentage for Casumo is 97.27%.

New players are eligible for a 100% welcome bonus of up to $1,200 + 20 free spins on 9 Masks of Fire HyperSpins. In addition to the welcome offer, Casumo features many promos aimed at returning customers.

#2 Captain Spins - Process Withdrawals within 24 Hours

Captain Spins website

Launched in 2019 by White Hat Gaming, Captain Spins is a newcomer on the New Zealand iGaming scene. The platform offers pokies, table games, and live dealer options, totalling 1,350+ available games. The overall payout percentage is 97.85%.

Date Established 2019

Payout Time 24 hrs

Withdrawal Methods Debit/Credit Cards, Neteller, Paysafe, Skrill, ecoPayz

Rating 4.4/5

The platform offers 100% up to $1,200 as a welcome bonus. In addition to that, new players will receive 260 free spins. If you decide to become a regular, you’ll get to explore the loyalty program options and even join the VIP Honors Club.

#3 Wazamba - Up to 72 hours to Process Withdrawal Requests

Wazamba website

Wazamba Casino has a unique design featuring different masked characters, thus enhancing the gaming experience on the platform. In addition to a range of casino games, you’ll find a sports and live sports betting section on this platform, along with many tournaments and other benefits.

Date Established 2019

Payout Time 72 hrs

Withdrawal Methods Debit/Credit Cards, instantEFT, Bitcoin

Rating 4.9/5

The casino’s library includes pokies, jackpots, arcades, table games, and live casino titles. There are over 3,000 options on the site from 80+ providers, plus round-the-clock multi-language customer support.

Wazamba casino offers a 100% welcome bonus of up to $2,000 + 150 free spins, whereas regular players can enjoy various other valuable promotions.

#4 BetVictor – Payouts in Under an Hour

BetVictor website

Even though it has built a solid reputation as an online sportsbook, BetVictor features a great casino and live casino section. Players can take advantage of a decent range of popular pokies, jackpot pokies, and table and card games.

Date Established 1946

Payout Time 1 hr

Withdrawal Methods Debit/Credit Cards, Bitcoin

Rating 4.7/5

New members at BetVictor who decide to focus on the casino section can receive a 100% first deposit match bonus of up to $300 + 50 free spins.

BetVictor can process your withdrawal request and pay out your winnings in less than 30 minutes if your online bank supports the platform’s Fast Funds options.

#5 Spinnalot - Payments in up to 12 Hours

Spinnalot website

Spinnalot is home to top-tier online casino game providers, offering a comprehensive game portfolio and accepting various payment options popular with Kiwis. Regulated by the Malta Gaming Authority and in the ownership of DialMedia Ltd, this platform features a range of pokies, jackpots, table games, and live dealer options.

Date Established 2019

Payout Time 12 hrs

Withdrawal Methods Debit/Credit Cards, ecoPayz, AstroPay

Rating 4.8/5

The site offers up to $600 in deposit bonuses + 200 free spins on your first three deposits. Regulars can also enjoy a plethora of ongoing promos, most of which involve free spins.

#6 iBet - Withdrawals within Minutes

iBet website

iBet is owned by Claymore Malta Ltd and holds a licence from the Malta Gaming Authority. It started as a sports betting site but launched an online casino operation in 2021. You can find a range of popular releases from more than a dozen industry-leading providers, including pokies, table games, and live casino games.

Date Established 2021

Payout Time Instant

Withdrawal Methods Debit/Credit Cards, Paysafe, Skrill, ecoPayz, Trustly

Rating 4.7/5

iBet offers a non-sticky bonus of up to $1,500. In addition, regular players can become members of iClub, the operator’s VIP scheme, which awards up to 20% cashback, and many other exciting bonus offers.

#7 SlotWolf - Payout Time is Less than 12 Hours

SlotWolf website

SlotWolf launched in 2019, and it offers plenty of gaming options from popular providers, including NetEnt, Play’n GO, Quickspin, Pragmatic Play, and many others. The casino features pokies, jackpot games, table games, live dealer titles, and even some niche options, such as crash games.

Date Established 2019

Payout Time 24 hrs

Withdrawal Methods Debit/Credit Cards, Paysafe, Skrill, ecoPayz

Rating 4.2/5

Newbies can claim a 100% bonus up to $3000 + 200 free spins as a welcome offer. Moreover, loyal players can enjoy many other promotions, including reloads, cashbacks, high-roller bonuses, and more. There’s also a tiered membership program for avid players.

#8 CasiGO - Withdrawals are Processed within 24 Hours

CasiGO website

CasiGO made its debut in 2020 and has more than 1,300 games, including pokies, jackpots, scratch cards, table and card games, and live dealer options.

Date Established 2020

Payout Time 24 hrs

Withdrawal Methods Debit/Credit Cards, Neteller, Skrill, Trustly

Rating 4.8/5

CasiGO offers a bonus of up to $1,100 across four deposits, along with 375 free spins. Should you become a permanent resident at CasiGO, you’ll be able to claim numerous other promotions, including cashbacks, reloads, bonus spins, and more. The platform also comes with separate loyalty and VIP programs.

#9 LeoVegas - Processes Withdrawals Instantly

LeoVegas website

LeoVegas is an award-winning online casino and is widely regarded as one of the best international online gambling platforms. In addition to a standard selection of pokies and table games, the site features a range of crash & mine titles, in addition to a generous offer of live dealer releases.

Date Established 2012

Payout Time Instant

Withdrawal Methods Debit/Credit Cards, Neteller, Skrill

Rating 4.7/5

The platform provides a relatively modest welcome bonus: 100% up to $1000 + 150 free spins. On the other hand, its terms are favourable, as are many other promotions on the site.

Pros and Cons of Fast Payout Casinos NZ

Pros

· Players can access winnings much sooner than at a regular payout online casino.

· Fast payout casinos allow players more security and peace of mind – easier access to cashing out means players won't be left high and dry.

· There are an excellent range of payment methods to cash out quickly, allowing players greater control and flexibility over their money.

Cons

· Some casino sites only have fast payouts through certain payment methods, which might limit your withdrawal options to those available.

· Some casinos charge a fee before allowing players to benefit from a fast payout.

· While all the casinos listed have a fast payout processing time, there may be a pending period beforehand, which could delay payments.

· You may be restricted to one payment method to make withdrawals and deposits, as some casinos specify that players may only deposit and withdraw using the same payment option.

· There may be minimum and maximum withdrawal amounts set on fast payout casinos.

Tips for Getting Started at NZ Fast Payout Online Casinos

Here are some useful tips to help you get started at NZ online casinos:

● Check the withdrawal pending time — Learn what time the casino of your choice needs to process your payout request.

● Ensure that the casino has valid licences — Licences guarantee that the casino was tested for fairness and trustworthiness and are a good sign of decent service.

● Test a casino for free — Most operators will let you play games free of charge, which is a great way to test their game offer before becoming a registered member.

● Review security protocols — Check if the casino of your choice has SSL encryption and other important security measures to protect your sensitive data.

● Pay attention to bonus terms — Many promos might look appealing on the surface yet have highly unfavourable terms. Therefore, we suggest reading the T&Cs section before claiming bonuses for your own protection.

FAQs about Fast Withdrawal Casinos

What are the fastest payout online casinos in New Zealand?

All featured platforms on this page offer fast payouts. Some even need less than 24 hours to review and process your withdrawal request. Feel free to explore the available options and pick the one that meets your needs.

How do I know if an online casino has a fast payout?

In most cases, casinos specify the amount of time they need to process your payout request. In addition, each payment method takes a while to process withdrawals. When you combine the two, you’ll get the estimated time for your payout. Any casino that can process a withdrawal in one to two business days qualifies as a fast-payout platform.

What is the average payout time for online casinos in New Zealand?

It’s challenging to make an estimate, as the average payout time varies significantly at online casinos. However, we made sure that the majority of operators featured in this article have a payout time of two to three business days. Some options can deliver your winnings in less than 24 hours.

How can I improve my chances of getting a fast payout from an online casino?

Many online casinos will reduce the withdrawal pending time for their most loyal customers. Therefore, check the loyalty or VIP sections on the platform of your choice (if available) and see if this benefit is available.

Are there any fees associated with fast payouts from online casinos?

Most online casinos do not have any associated withdrawal fees, but we still recommend checking that out before making your first withdrawal. In addition, take into account that most payment methods used for deposits and withdrawals charge their standard transaction fees.

What methods can I use to receive my winnings from an online casino?

It all depends on the payment processors available at the casino of your choice. All featured operators allow cashing out your winnings with popular banking methods in New Zealand.

Key Takeaways: Online Casinos with Fast Payouts NZ

Our team selected the fastest payout online casinos NZ and included them on this page. Feel free to go through the list and pick the best option. However, don’t forget that fast payouts aren’t the only factor that matters when selecting a site. It’s also important to pay attention to other features, including security, trustworthiness, fairness, legality, available games, bonuses, payment options, customer support, and more.

About the Author

Andrew Stone (@realandrewstone) is a VIP manager of online casinos and the founder of bestnewzealandcasinos.com. He has been in the online gaming industry for several years, and his passion for the industry and interest in online casinos has only grown since then.

Andrew has a vast knowledge of the online gaming sector and is an expert in understanding the legalities and nuances of the industry. He is dedicated to providing the best gaming experience for all players and ensuring that the casinos he works with have the highest standards of service, fairness, and security.

