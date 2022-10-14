No. 19 Kansas Jayhawks vs Oklahoma Sooners Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - October 15 | 2022 NCAA Football Season

The Oklahoma Sooners (3-3) will host the No. 19 Kansas Jayhawks (5-1) on Saturday (October 15) in NCAA action.

The underdog Jayhawks will come to town after a tough 38-31 conference loss against #17 TCU. The Sooners, meanwhile, are also in rough shape after losing a beatdown to Texas 49-0.

Saturday's Big 12 matchup is between number 4 in the conference Kansas (2-1) and last-place Sooners (0-3). When the two last season, the setup was much different, but the Sooners handled the Jayhawks 35-23. The Jayhawks will need a statement win this weekend to get their season up and running.

Oklahoma Sooners vs Kansas Jayhawks Betting Odds

Team Spread Moneyline Over/Under Kansas Jayhawks +8.5 (-110) +260 Over 62.5 (-115) Oklahoma Sooners -8.5 (-110) -330 Under 62.5 (-105)

Oklahoma Sooners vs Kansas Jayhawks Match Details

Fixture: Kansas Jayhawks vs Oklahoma Sooners

Date and Time: Saturday, October 15; 12:00 pm EST

Venue: Memorial Stadium - Norman, OK

Oklahoma Sooners vs Kansas Jayhawks Key Facts

The Kansas Jayhawks have drastically overacheived in the first part of the season and need a huge performance this week to get things back on track.

Junior QB Jalon Daniels has led the charge so far, getting mentioned as a Heisman contender but will likely be unavailable due to a shoulder injury last week against TCU. He hasn't practiced this week and is still said to be day-to-day and doubtful, but the Jayhawks shouldn't panic yet.

Last week, senior back-up QB Jason Bean played the second half and tossed for 262 yards and four touchdowns, nearly getting the upset. Even without Daniels, the Jayhawks are capable of rallying around Bean, and that could be dangerous against a slumping Oklahoma team.

The Sooners haven't had much to build on in recent weeks, especially after being shut out and embarrassed at home by Texas last weekend. In the last three weeks, the Sooners have been outscored 145-58.

QB Dillon Gabriel has season stats that don't look as depressing with 1,200+ yards and 11 touchdowns with no interceptions. Keeping with the QB injury theme, Gabriel didn't play last week against Texas after helmet to helmet contact two weeks ago while sliding.

While the QB starter is in question, this is a tough game to bet, as the back-up was awful against Texas. If Gabriel does make a return, who knows how quickly he returns to full speed against a potent Kansas defense.

Oklahoma Sooners vs Kansas Jayhawks Betting Prediction

Given the overall health and recent record of both teams, Kansas will (at the very least) keep this a close contest.

If Gabriel doesn't return and hit the ground running, the Sooners could be in danger of continuing their home slump. Expect the Jayhawks offense to keep them in the game and manage a lead if they get it. Either way, it's less than a touchdown game.

Prediction: Kansas Jayhawks +8 (-110)

