Northern Ireland vs Germany Match Preview and Betting Tips – UEFA Euro 2020 Qualification

DFB Coach - Joachim Low

The two teams who will be clashing at Windsor Park, Belfast, on Monday (September 9) are sitting at the top end of Group C of UEFA Euro 2020 qualifiers. However, both the teams have had very contrasting set of fixtures thus far.

Northern Ireland have won all four of their matches so far, but they are yet to face the big two of their group – Netherlands and Germany. The last four matches of the Green and White Army will be against these two sides.

On the other hand, Germany have won three out of the four matches they have played so far. But they have already played both the matches against the most intimidating side besides them from Group C– the Netherlands. The upcoming fixtures are comparatively easier for Die Mannschaft.

Last Meeting between the sides

Germany and Northern Ireland last met in 2017, when Joachin Low’s men enjoyed a comfortable 3-1 victory. Sebastian Rudy, Joshua Kimmich and Sandro Wagner scored for the visitors. An year earlier, Germany registered a 2-0 victory over Northern Ireland. Julian Draxler and Sami Khedira were the scorers.

Germany favourites to win

Though Michael O’Neill’s team is in a great run of form, Germany is in a different league altogether. Steven Davis & Co. will have to get their A game to even get a point at Windsor Park.

A win for Joachim Low’s men is trading at 1.31 on Bigpesa.com, whereas a draw is trading at 4.8. Northern Ireland to pull off a major upset on Monday and take all three points is trading at 8. Checkout the odds at BigPesa.

Northern Ireland have a good defence, but will the German attack be too hot to handle?

Though Germany have scored 15 goals so far in just four games, the most by any team in their group, the defence they will be dealing with on Monday is also a very resilient unit. O’Neill’s men has let in only a couple of goals in four games.

The goal range of 2-3 is the most popular and is trading at 1.98. The goal range of 4-6 goals is trading at 2.75. Over 3 goals is trading at 2, whereas under 3 goals is trading at 1.67.

In-form Serge Gnabry expected to increase his goal tally

Out of the 15 goals that Germany have netted so far, Serge Gnabry has scored four. The ex-Arsenal player has improved considerably since joining the German giants Bayern Munich. He is the likeliest scorer of the game. A goal from Gnabry is trading at 1.63. A goal from Timo Werner is trading at 1.63. Checkout the odds at BigPesa.