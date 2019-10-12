Norway vs Spain Match Preview and Betting Tips – UEFA Euro 2020 Qualification

Football Betting FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 4 // 12 Oct 2019, 21:05 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Spain v England - UEFA Nations League A

Things were too sweet for them a few years ago, but a lot has changed since then. Spain, the winners of the FIFA World Cup 2010 and back to back Euros in 2008 and 2012, is not going through a great phase. Russia got better of them in the last World Cup, and they failed to qualify for the semi-finals of the inaugural UEFA Nations League.

However, La Roja has done exceptionally well in its UEFA Euro 2020 qualification campaign. Robert Moreno’s side has won all of their six matches, and they have scored 17 times in the process. On Saturday (October 11), they will take on Norway at the Ullevaal Stadion.

Lars Lagerback’s Norway is currently sitting in the fourth position of Group F, with nine points from six games. The lions will need a positive result on Saturday, to stay in the running for a place in the UEFA Euro 2020.

Last Meeting between the sides

Spain and Norway mast met each other in March of this year, at Mestalla in Valencia. Rodrigo Moreno gave Spain the lead, while Joshua King equalized for Norway. But a late strike from Sergio Ramos helped Spain get all three points.

Spain likely to maintain 100% win record

Though Lagerback’s side gave the Spanish footballers a run for their money back in March, Moreno’s men have been dominating the group ever since. In their last four games, Spain has scored 13 goals.

Hence, Spain is favourites to get a victory from the Ullevaal Stadion in Oslo. A Spanish win is trading at 1.54 on Bigpesa, whereas a Norwegian win is trading at 7.2. A draw is trading at 4.5.

The great attack will face a competitive defence

Advertisement

Spain has scored the most number of goals by a Group F team, but the Norwegian defence cannot be called either bad or leaky. Hence, it will be a good tussle to witness on Saturday.

The goal range of 2-3 is the most popular and is trading at 1.93. The goal range of 4-5 just behind it, and is trading at 3.65. Over 3 goals are trading at 2.31, whereas under 3 goals is trading at 1.45.

Gerard Moreno likely to get a goal on debut

Roberto Moreno has excluded some big names from his side. The likes of Alvaro Morata and Isco are missing, while Gerard Moreno is in the squad. The Villareal striker is yet to play a match for his nation, but he is the likeliest goal-scorer of the match. Having scored six goals in the on-going La Liga season already, a goal from Moreno is trading at 1.82.

Checkout the odds at BigPesa.