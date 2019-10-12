Norway vs Spain – Predicted Lineups and Betting Tips – UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifiers

Iran v Spain: Group B - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

Spain didn’t let the disappointment of their FIFA World Cup and UEFA Nations League campaign ruin their UEFA Euro 2020 qualification campaign. After setbacks, Sergio Ramos & Co. have done well to re-group themselves.

Spain has won each one of their six encounters in group F. They have also scored 17 goals in those matches, and have conceded only thrice. They will take on Norway at the Ullevaal Stadion on Saturday (October 12).

Things haven’t worked as planned for Lars Lagerback’s Norway, but their hopes are far from over. Though they are fourth in the points table at the moment, they are just a couple of points away from second-placed Sweden.

Let us now have a look at the predicted lineups of both sides:

1. Spain

The highest-paid goalkeeper in the world, David De Gea is expected to be under the goal for Roberreno’s team. A Spanish clean sheet in Oslo is trading at 2 on Bigpesa.

Moreno is expected to play a 4-3-3 formation against Norway. Sergio Ramos, Dani Carvajal, Juan Bernat and Inigo Martinez are expected to be deployed with the task of keeping King & Co. quiet.

Sergio Busquets, Dani Ceballos and Saul are expected to form the midfield of Moreno’s team. Ceballos is the likeliest goal scorer amongst the midfielders. A goal from the Arsenal man is trading at 2.

The front three is expected to comprise of Rodrigo Moreno, Mikel Oyarzabal and Gerard Moreno. Villareal’s in-form striker Gerard Moreno is the likeliest goal-scorer of the match. A goal from Moreno is trading at 1.82.

2. Norway

Hertha BSC’s 35-year-old veteran Rune Jarstein is expected to be under the bar against Spain. A clean sheet from the Norwegian shot-stopper is trading at 5.2 on Bigpesa.

Lars Lagerback is expected to play out a classic 4-4-2 formation against Spain. Havard Nordtveit, Omar Elabdellaoui, Haitam Aleesami and Kristoffer Ajer are expected to be the four men in defence.

The midfield is expected to comprise of Stefan Johansen, Markus Henriksen, Ole Selnaes and Martin Odegaard. Johansen is the likeliest goal-scorer of the four. A goal from the Fulham man is trading at 3.65.

Joshua King and Tarik Elyounoussi are expected to form the strike duo for Lagerback’s team. King is likelier to get a goal as odds of AFC Bournemouth striker scoring is trading at 2.9.

Predicted lineups:

