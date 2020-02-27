Norwich City v Leicester City Prediction and Betting Tips - 28th Feb 2020

Norwich City take on Leicester City in the Premier League

Norwich City host Leicester City at Carrow Road, as they look to record an unlikely victory against the Foxes in the Premier League.

Norwich City v Leicester City Preview

Leicester City take on Norwich City in the Premier League and both teams are coming on the back of defeats, as they look to return to winning ways. While the Foxes were downed by reigning champions Manchester City, Norwich were hammered 3-0 against Wolves in their previous league encounter, a damaging defeat considering their position in the table.

Brendan Rodgers' side look well set to qualify for the UEFA Champions League next season despite blowing hot and cold in recent weeks, in stark contrast to Norwich, who look likely to return to the Championship after spending a solitary season in the Premier League.

Norwich City v Leicester City Head to Head

Norwich City are winless in their last 3 league games against Leicester City.

6 of the last 10 games involving Norwich City have seen more than 2.5 goals being scored. In that same period, 5 games involving Leicester City have yielded more than 2.5 goals per game.

No team has won fewer league points at home this season than Norwich City. Additionally, the Canaries have won just 4 league games this season - only Aston Villa (52) have conceded more league goals this season than Daniel Farke's side (51).

Leicester have failed to score in their last 2 Premier League encounters after scoring in 22 of their last 24 games.

Only Liverpool (17) and Sheffield United (25) have conceded fewer league goals this season than Leicester City (27).

Norwich City v Leicester City Prediction

Norwich City are looking increasingly likely to suffer relegation and their torrid run of form is set to continue, with the visitors expected to record a victory. No team has scored fewer league goals than Norwich City (24) this season and the Canaries' woes could be compounded by the Foxes, as Rodgers and co look to consolidate their position in the top four.

Norwich City v Leicester City Betting Tips

Jamie Vardy, alongside Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, is currently the Premier League's top scorer and the former England international is expected to be amongst the goals once again, as he looks to spearhead Leicester City to victory.

Tip 1 - Result: Leicester City

Tip 2 - Jamie Vardy to score anytime: Yes

Tip 3 - Over/Under 2.5 goals: Over