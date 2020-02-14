Norwich City v Liverpool Prediction and Betting Tips - 15th Feb 2020

Liverpool travel to Carrow Road to take on Norwich City in the Premier League

Norwich City take on Liverpool in the Premier League, as two teams with contrasting fortunes and ambitions prepare to go head to head at Carrow Road.

Norwich City v Liverpool Preview

Liverpool travel to Norwich City aiming to continue their unbeaten run in the Premier League this season, as they look unstoppable on their way to securing their first league title in 20 years. The Reds have won all but one of their league games this season and have made the best start to a domestic campaign in the history of Europe's top five leagues, as they find themselves just 5 wins away from mathematically sealing the title.

Norwich, on the other hand, find themselves rooted to the foot of the league standings and face an uphill battle to avoid relegation after a solitary season in the top flight.

Norwich City v Liverpool Head to Head

Norwich are winless in their last 13 meetings against Liverpool in all competitions (D2 L11) and lost the reverse fixture 4-1 at Anfield in the opening weekend of the Premier League season.

Liverpool have won 11 of their 12 away games this season and have conceded just 6 league goals in their travels, which is at least 6 fewer than any other side in the division.

Norwich have lost 11 of their last 12 games against the table-toppers on the day. Additionally, Liverpool have scored the opening goal in each of their last 13 league encounters against Norwich.

No team has conceded fewer goals than Liverpool (15) in the Premier League this season. Conversely, Norwich (47) have conceded more goals than any other side in the division.

Only 3 of Liverpool's last 10 games in all competitions have yielded more than 2.5 goals. In that same period, 6 games involving Norwich in the same period have seen more than 2.5 goals being scored.

Norwich City v Liverpool Prediction

The two teams are separated by 55 points and 19 positions in the league standings, indicating that Liverpool are expected to cruise to yet another routine victory. No team has registered more clean sheets than Liverpool (11) this season and the Reds will look to prevent their opponents from scoring again, having conceded just 1 league goal since the 5th of December.

Jurgen Klopp's side should record a comfortable victory and manage to keep a clean sheet in the process, with the German tactician being bolstered by the returns of Sadio Mane and James Milner.

Norwich City v Liverpool Betting Tips

Liverpool have picked up 34 points in their travels this season, which is at least 9 more than any other side in the Premier League. The trend is expected to continue this time around, with the Reds recording a convincing victory against the side rooted to the bottom of the league standings.

Tip 1 - Result: Liverpool

Tip 2 - Over/Under 2.5 goals: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No