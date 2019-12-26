Norwich City vs Tottenham Hotspur - Match Preview and Betting Tips – 2019/20 Premier League

The two sides who will cross paths on Saturday (December 28) are going through a rough season, and both share a commonly worrying trait – inconsistency. Both Norwich City and Tottenham Hotspur are a far cry from their usually brilliant selves.

At the time of writing this, Spurs were 7th in the table, with a six point gap with the top four. Though Jose Mourinho brought about some changes in the team after his arrival, a disappointing 2-0 defeat against Chelsea FC highlighted that the problems are still persisting.

As for Norwich City, things haven’t been bright barring one or two shocking upsets, like their win against Manchester City. Daniel Farke’s team have been better in the last few games, but they are lacking the edge that will provide them with some points.

Last Meeting between the sides

Tottenham Hotspur and Norwich City last met in February 2016. In that match, Spurs had it easy in Carrow Road against a low-on-confidence Norwich side. A brace from Harry Kane and a goal from Dele Alli helped the visitors register a 3-0 victory.

Spurs likely to get back on track

Tottenham Hotspur might have lost the game against Chelsea FC, but they have been playing well under Jose Mourinho. On the other hand, Norwich City doesn’t possess either the quality nor the brains to come at par with the London giants.

Hence, Spurs are the favourites to win on Saturday. A win for Jose Mourinho’s side is trading at 1.54 on Bigpesa, whereas a win for Daniel Farke’s team is trading at 4.6. A draw is trading at 3.95.

Goals expected to flow on Saturday

Norwich City have been absolutely abysmal in defence so far. They have conceded 37 goals already this season, the joint-most by any team. On the other hand, Spurs have scored 32 goals, the most by any team outside top four.

Hence, goals are expected to flow on Saturday. Over 3 goals in the match is trading at 1.72, whereas under 3 goals is trading at 1.86. Both teams to score is trading at 1.53, whereas both teams not to score is trading at 2.14.

