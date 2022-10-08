No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes vs Michigan State Spartans Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - October 8 | 2022 NCAA Football Season

The Michigan State Spartans will be hosting a tough No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes team this Saturday. The No. 3 Buckeyes (5-0) will look to pick up an easy Big Ten conference win against the last-placed Spartans.

Michigan State is on a three-game losing streak, while Ohio State hasn't looked back after their first huge win of the season over Notre Dame. The Spartans come into this fight looking to just keep a respectable score, or maybe even a backdoor cover in garbage time. If you're a Spartan fan, buckle up.

Ohio State Buckeyes vs Michigan State Spartans Betting Odds

Team Spread Over/Under Moneyline Ohio State Buckeyes -26.5 (-115) Over 64.5 (-115) -4000 Michigan State Spartans +26.5 (-105) Under 64.5 (-105) +1400

Ohio State Buckeyes vs Michigan State Spartans Match Details

Fixture: Ohio State Buckeyes @ Michigan State Spartans

Date and Time: Saturday, October 8, 4:00 PM EST

Venue: Spartan Stadium, East Lansing, MI

Ohio State Buckeyes vs Michigan State Spartans Key Facts

It goes without saying that the Spartans haven't seen anything like the OSU team they're about to face.

The OSU team is led by their star QB CJ Stroud (the current favorite to win the Heisman at +125). Stroud has tallied 1,376 yards and 18 TDs, only tossing two interceptions. Not much more you can ask of your QB!

Miyan Williams, the team's RB1, has 200 more yards and twice as many TDs than the Spartans' leading rusher. Stroud's favorite target is E. Egbuka with 512 yards and five TDs. If the Heisman favorite wasn't enough of a weapon to contain, the Spartans will struggle with the full offensive unit.

The Spartans offense, led by junior QB Payton Thorne, will most likely be playing from behind the kickoff. The Spartans average 27.4 PPG, but haven't even played a ranked opponent this season.

Meanwhile, the OSU defense holds offenses to 14.6 PPG. In the last two weeks, the MSU offensive unit has been held under 14 points by subpar Minnesota and Maryland teams.

Jalen Berger has 300 yards on the ground this season and will look to sneak through a powerful Buckeye defensive front. Keon Coleman is the only other hope for production with 25 receptions this season, but the OSU secondary is one of the best in the country. Don't count on the Spartans spending too much time in the endzone this week.

OSU Buckeyes vs MSU Spartans Betting Prediction

The Heisman campaign for Stroud will continue to snowball and the Buckeye offense hammers the Spartans defense. Expect a dominating OSU display on both sides of the ball and the first string to make quick work, get their numbers early, and finish the game on the sidelines.

Predictions: Ohio State First Half Spread -14.5 (-115)

Poll : 0 votes