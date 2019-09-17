Olympiacos FC vs Tottenham Hotspur – Predicted Lineups and Betting Tips – UEFA Champions League 2019/20

The agonizing night at Wanda Metropolitano still haunts many Tottenham Hotspur fans, but that will stop when their team will embark on a new mission. Mauricio Pochettino’s men will kick start their 2019/20 UEFA Champions League campaign with a match against Olympiacos.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side has done well in the domestic circuit. Spurs have accumulated eight points from five games, and are now sitting on the 3rd position of the table.

Olympiacos, on the other hand, is sitting at the very top. Pedro Martins’ side has done well in both domestic and European circuits. But they will need to push themselves to get a good result against the runner-up of the last edition’s Champions League.

Let us have a look at the predicted lineups of both sides:

1. Olympiacos FC

Portuguese goal-keeper Jose Sa is Martins’ number one choice, and he is expected to be under the bar against Spurs. A clean sheet from Olympiacos is trading at 4.3 on Bigpesa.

Martins is expected to roll out a 4-5-1 formation against Pochettino’s team. Omar Elabdellaoui, Yassine Meriah, Pape Abou Cisse and Kostas Tsimikas are expected to form the back four.

The midfield is expected to comprise of Guilherme, Mathieu Valbuena, Giorgos Masouras, Andreas Bouchalakis and Daniel Podence. Masouras, Podence and Valbuena are the likeliest sources of goals from midfield. A goal from either of the three is trading at 3.25.

However, Olympiacos’ main source of goals is their lone striker Miguel Angel Guerrero. A goal from the Spanish international, who has scored in the second qualifying round and the playoff round is trading at 2.5.

2. Tottenham Hotspur

Club captain Hugo Lloris is once again all set to start another UEFA Champions League campaign. Spurs have conceded the joint-highest goals amongst the top five teams in this season’s Premier League. Hence, a clean sheet from Lloris is trading at relatively high 2.48.

Pochettino is expected to play a 4-3-3 formation against the Greek outfit. Toby Alderwierald, Jan Vertonghen, Ben Davies and Serge Aurier are expected to be the four men in defence.

The 3-men midfield is expected to comprise of Harry Winks, Oliver Skipp and new signing Tanguy Ndombele. Having already scored in a white shirt, Ndombele is the likeliest goal-scorer amongst the trio. A goal from the French midfielder is trading at 4.3.

The front three is expected to comprise of Lucas Moura, Dele Alli and Harry Kane. Kane has already added three goals to his tally and is also the likeliest goal-scorer of the match. A goal from the English striker is trading at 1.63. Checkout the odds at BigPesa.

Predicted Lineups:

Olympiacos FC – Jose Sa, Omar Elabdellaoui, Yassine Meriah, Pape Abou Cisse, Kostas Tsimikas, Guilherme, Mathieu Valbuena, Giorgos Masouras, Andreas Bouchalakis, Daniel Podence, Miguel Angel Guerrero.

Tottenham Hotspur – Hugo Lloris, Toby Alderwierald, Jan Vertonghen, Ben Davies, Serge Aurier, Harry Winks, Oliver Skipp, Tanguy Ndombele, Lucas Moura, Dele Alli, Harry Kane.