Olympique Marseille vs Olympique Lyon – Predicted Lineups and Betting Tips – Ligue 1 2019/20

As expected, Paris Saint-Germain is perched in the topmost branch of Ligue 1, with their nearest competitor seven points behind them. But things get very close from there on. Only three points separate 3rd placed Nantes and 13th placed Nice.

In such a scenario, one win might change the picture of the table completely. Hence, fans can expect a cracker of a game when Olympique Marseille will take on Olympique Lyon on Sunday (November 10) at the Stade Velodrome.

Marseille are sitting at the fourth position, with 19 points from 12 games. Though Lyon is currently stationed at the 10th, things can change drastically if they manage to snatch all three points from Stade Velodrome.

Let us have a look at the predicted lineups of both the sides:

1. Olympique Marseille

Steve Mandanda is expected to be guarding the goal for Marseille against Lyon. Though they have done well in this edition of Ligue 1, defence is a concern for Andre Villas-Boas. A clean sheet for Mandanda is trading at 3.45 on Bigpesa.

Villas-Boas is expected to play out a 5-3-2 formation. The defence line-up is expected to comprise Hiroki Sakai, Duje Caleta-Car, Bouna Sarr, Jordan Amavi and Boubacar Kamara.

The three-man midfield is expected to comprise Kevin Strootman, Morgan Sanson and Maxime Lopez. Morgan Sanson is the likeliest to get a goal amongst the trio. A goal from the French midfielder is trading at 2.9.

Dimitri Payet is expected to team up with Dario Benedetto in an attack. Benedetto has already scored five goals this season. He is the likeliest goal scorer for his team. A goal from the Argentine striker is trading at 2.15.

2. Olympique Lyon

Portuguese goalkeeper Anthony Lopes is expected to be under the goal post against Marseille. Defence has not really been an issue for Rudi Garcia’s team. Hence, a clean sheet is trading at 3.5.

Garcia is expected to form play out a 4-4-2 formation. The back four is expected to feature Joachim Andersen, Jason Denayer, Leo Dubois and Youssouf Kone.

The midfield line-up is expected to comprise Houssem Aouar, Jeff Reine-Adelaide, Lucas Tousart and Thiago Mendes. Houssem Aouar is the likeliest to get a goal amongst the midfielders. A goal from the French midfielder is trading at 2.9.

Moussa Dembele and Memphis Depay are expected to pair up in attack. Currently being scouted by many big teams, Moussa Dembele is the likeliest to get a goal for his team. A goal from the French forward is trading at 1.98.

Predicted Lineups:

Olympique Marseille - Steve Mandanda, Hiroki Sakai, Duje Caleta-Car, Bouna Sarr, Jordan Amavi, Boubacar Kamara, Kevin Strootman, Morgan Sanson, Maxime Lopez, Dimitri Payet, Dario Benedetto.

Olympique Lyon - Anthony Lopes, Joachim Andersen, Jason Denayer, Leo Dubois, Youssouf Kone, Houssem Aouar, Jeff Reine-Adelaide, Lucas Tousart, Thiago Mendes, Moussa Dembele, Memphis Depay.