Osasuna V Barcelona - Predicted Lineups and Betting Laliga 2019/2020

Football Betting FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 61 // 29 Aug 2019, 20:21 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

FC Barcelona v CA Osasuna - La Liga

Osasuna have started their La Liga campaign on a high with an away win over Leganes and a draw against Eibar.

If you look at the history, Osasuna have a forgettable record against Barcelona in La Liga with five defeats and one draw, a record they will be looking to change. Leo Messi is back in full training, but Osasuna would want him to start on the bench rather than in the starting lineup.

The La Liga Champions had a very busy transfer season. The Catalan club witnessed the departure of 15 players and the arrival of 6 players. If rumours are to be believed, we can expect more transfer activity.

FC Barcelona v Real Betis - La Liga

Barcelona didn't have a start they expected as they lost their first La Liga game against Athletic Bilbao. After the defeat in the first game, Barcelona bounced back by scoring five goals against Real Betis without Messi. The new signing Antonio Griezmann made his home debut with two goals and an assist, winning player of the match award in the process.

Last Meeting between the sides.

The last meeting between the two sides, which was in the year 2017, saw eight goals with seven goals coming from Barcelona and one from Osasuna. Osasuna has a forgettable history of losing by big margins against Barcelona. The hosts would love to change this under their manager Jagoba Elustondo

According to Bigpesa, the odds for Barcelona winning the game is 1.23, which indicates that they are the strong favourites to win the game. Osasuna pulling off a miracle against Barcelona stands at 11.0.

Checkout the Odds at BigPesa.

Advertisement

Over 2.5 Goals - 1.66

Barcelona have scored 9 goals in their last 3 games. In the last five La Liga games against Osasuna, Barcelona have scored 22 Goals, which indicates that the game will have lots of goals and can easily have more than 2.5 goals.

Both Teams To Score - No - 1.52.

Osasuna lacks quality defenders and hence Barcelona can score a lot of goals if they play well. Osasuna have scored only one goal in two La Liga games, whereas Barcelona have scored five goals. In the last 5 games against Barcelona, they managed to score only twice.

Here is a tip for punters, a win for Barcelona or over 2.5 goals will be a good pick.

Barcelona to dominate both halves- Yes-2.6

Barcelona seems to be too strong for Osasuna so it won't be a surprise if they can win both halves versus the hosts. With odds of this trading at 2.6, it might be a great bet to place.

Predicted Lineup

Osasuna

Martinez, Vidal, Hernandez, Garcia, Estupinan, Torres, R.Garcia, Brasanac, Ibanez, Brandon, Avila.

Barcelona

Andre Ter Stegen, Alba, Lenglet, Pique, Semedo, Rakitic, Busquets, Roberto, Griezmann, Perez, Rafinha.

Checkout the odds at BigPesa.