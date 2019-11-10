Parma vs AS Roma – Predicted Lineups and Betting Tips – Serie A 2019/20

Udinese Calcio v AS Roma - Serie A

The two teams, who will lock horns at the Stadio Ennio Tardini on Sunday (November 10), have had a fairly satisfying start to their Serie A campaign. Now, it is a matter of building on the momentum gained and strengthening their position in the points table.

With 22 points from 11 matches, AS Roma is sitting in the 3rd position. After missing out on a UEFA Champions League berth this year, the Yellow and Reds are determined to finish in top four this season.

Their opposition, Parma, have accumulated 14 points from 11 games so far. They are enjoying life at the top half of the points table, but things can change quickly if they get complacent.

Let us have a look at the predicted lineups of both the sides:

1. Parma

Luigi Sepe is expected to be placed under the bar against AS Roma. Parma’s defence hasn’t performed up to the mark so far in this season. A clean sheet from Sepe is trading at 4.7 on Bigpesa.

Parma’s manager Roberto D’Aversa is expected to play out a 4-3-1-2 formation. The defence lineup of the Crusaders is expected to comprise Simone Iacoponi, Kastriot Dermaku, Matteo Darmian and Giuseppe Pezzella.

Hernani, Gaston Brugman and Antonino Barilla are expected to feature at the centre of the park. Dejan Kulusevski is expected to operate from slightly ahead. Dejan Kulusevski is the likeliest to get a goal amongst the midfielders. A goal from the Swedish midfielder is trading at 2.6.

Gervinho is expected to tie up with Yann Karamoh in attack. Having scored five goals already this season, Gervinho is the likeliest goal scorer for his team. A goal from the Ivorian striker is trading at 2.55.

2. AS Roma

Spanish goalkeeper Pau Lopez is expected to be deployed in goal against Parma. AS Roma have conceded 12 goals so far, the most amongst the top four placed teams. A clean sheet from Lopez is trading at 2.85.

Paulo Fonseca is expected to form a 4-2-3-1 formation. The back four is expected to feature Chris Smalling, Aleksandar Kolarov, Davide Santon and Mert Cetin.

Gianluca Mancini and Jordan Veretout are expected to play as defensive midfielders, with Nicolo Zaniolo, Javier Pastore and Justin Kluivert placed ahead of them. Nicolo Zaniolo is the likeliest to get a goal amongst the midfielders. A goal from the Italian attacker is trading at 2.33.

Edin Dzeko is all set to be the lone man up front for Paulo Fonseca’s team. Dzeko has scored five goals so far in this season’s Serie A. He is the likeliest goal-scorer for the match against Parma. A goal from the Bosnian striker is trading at 1.8.

Predicted Lineups:

Parma - Luigi Sepe, Simone Iacoponi, Kastriot Dermaku, Matteo Darmian, Giuseppe Pezzella, Hernani, Gaston Brugman, Antonino Barilla, Dejan Kulusevski, Gervinho, Yann Karamoh.

AS Roma - Pau Lopez, Chris Smalling, Aleksandar Kolarov, Davide Santon, Mert Cetin, Gianluca Mancini, Jordan Veretout, Nicolo Zaniolo, Javier Pastore, Justin Kluivert, Edin Dzeko.