Peru vs Brazil - Preview and Betting Tips - International Friendlies 2019

Brazil v Peru: Final - Copa America Brazil 2019

The match between Brazil and Peru might just be a friendly, but a lot of fans would be looking forward to it. After all, this is a contest between the best two teams in the recently concluded Copa America tournament. Peru will consider this as an opportunity to get revenge on Brazil, who beat them in the final of the Copa America.

Brazil who are on a high after winning the Copa America after a gap of 12 years, would want to continue their winning run against Peru. This would be an opportunity for the most successful team in World Cup history to plan ahead for the qualifiers of the 2022 World Cup.

On the other hand, this would serve as an opportunity for Peru to prove that their run to the final of Copa America was not a fluke. The South American outfit impressed everyone throughout the tournament before failing to get past Brazil in the final.

The match promises to be an exciting affair as there is a lot of pride involved for both the teams. In this article, we will give you some betting tips so you might become richer while enjoying the contest.

The last meeting between the two teams

The stakes were much higher when these two teams met the last time. It was the final of Copa America, where Brazil won by 3-1 to lift the coveted trophy for the first time since 2007.

Brazil seem to be the favourites

The Samba Boys have won five of their last six encounters against Peru. The Copa America runners up only win came back in 2016, when they beat Brazil by 1-0. The odds for Brazil's win are trading at 1.38 on BigPesa, and according to record, this is where you should put your money. The odds of a draw and a Peru win are trading at 4.4 and 7.0 respectively.

A goal-fest is expected

In the last six encounters between the two teams, three or more goals have been scored in four matches. With odds of over 2.5 goals trading at an impressive 1.64, placing a bet on that can be a good move. Both the teams have a lot of quality attackers, so odds for less than 0.5 goals are trading at 8.02.

Brazil seem to be solid defensively

Brazil's defence was brilliant throughout the Copa America as they conceded just one goal. Peru was the only team to score a goal against the Brazilians, but they have failed to find the back of the net in three of the last six matches against Brazil. Considering this record, placing a bet on Brazil keeping a clean sheet, which is trading at 2.02, can be a good move.

