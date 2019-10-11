Portugal vs Luxembourg Match Preview and Betting Tips – UEFA Euro 2020 Qualification

Portugal v Netherlands - UEFA Nations League Final

It has been around three years since the Portuguese football team realized their true potential. Fernando Santos’ men won the UEFA Euro 2016, and there has been no looking back for them ever since. Recently, they laid their hands on the first-ever UEFA Nations League trophy.

However, things didn’t start well for the defending champions in the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifiers. The navigators drew both of their opening games. But the other teams in Group B failed to take advantage, and Cristiano Ronaldo & Co. are sitting in the second position.

Sitting at the second position from the bottom is Luc Holtz’s Luxembourg, who has amassed four points from five games till now. They will take on the defending champions at the Estadio Jose Alvalade on Friday (October 11).

Last Meeting between the sides

Portugal and Luxembourg last faced each other in the winter of 2015, at Stade Jose Barthel in Luxembourg City. Goals from Andre Andre and Nani helped the visitors register a 2-0 victory.

Portugal obvious favourites

Though Portugal’s start to their Euro 2020 qualification campaign was not up to the mark, Fernando Santos’ men have finally found their groove. Portugal has scored as many as nine goals in their last two games, and won’t be looking to stop their onslaught.

They are the obvious favourites to get all three points on Friday. A Portugal win is trading at 1.03 on Bigpesa, whereas a Luxembourg victory is trading at 30. A draw is trading at 8.4.

Luc Holtz’s defence unlikely to be strong for Portuguese attackers

Though Luc Holtz’s defence has been fairly impressive so far, dealing with the ruthless Portuguese attackers is a whole different ball game. Hence, it is unlikely that Luxembourg will be able to keep Ronaldo and his fellow attackers quite. Over 5.5 goals is trading at 4, whereas under 5.5 goals is trading at 1.15.

All eyes on Ronaldo

While Portugal will engage in a battle to regain supremacy in Group B, their frontman Cristiano Ronaldo will fight a battle of his own. He is on the cusp of breaking former Iranian football Ali Daei’s world record. A Ronaldo goal is trading at 1.09 on Bigpesa.