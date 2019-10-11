Portugal vs Luxembourg – Predicted Lineups and Betting Tips – UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifiers

Portugal v Netherlands - UEFA Nations League Final

Portugal has reached dizzying heights over the past few years, but things didn’t go well for them in the initial days of UEFA Euro 2020 qualifiers. However, Fernando Santos’ men have bounced back well, and they are not looking to spare anyone an inch any further

Portugal has amassed eight points till now, and are sitting at the second position of Group B. On Friday (October 11), they will take on Luxembourg at Estadio Jose Alvalade in Lisbon.

Luxembourg, on the other hand, has amassed four points from five games, and are sitting on the fourth position. For Luc Holtz’s men, it will be quite an achievement if they can earn a point in Lisbon.

Let us now have a look at the predicted lineups of both sides:

1. Portugal

Fernando Santos is expected to stick to his 4-3-3 formation. Rui Patricio is expected to be at goal, with Nelson Semedo, Jose Fonte, Ruben Dias and Raphael Guerreiro in front of him.

The three-man midfield is expected to be comprised of Danilo Pereira, William Carvalho and Bruno Fernandes. Sporting CP’s Fernandes is the likeliest goal-scorer amongst the trio. According to BigPesa.com, a goal from the 25-year-old is trading at 1.95.

The highly intimidating front three is expected to comprise of Joao Felix, Bernando Silva and Cristiano Ronaldo. In any game he plays, Ronaldo is the likeliest source of goals. A goal from the Juventus man is trading at 1.09. Checkout the odds at BigPesa

2. Luxembourg

Luc Holtz is expected to stick with Anthony Moris as his team’s last line of defence. Lars Krogh Gerson, Maxime Chanot and Dirk Carlson are expected to be the three centre-backs for Luxembourg.

Skipper Laurent Jans and Gerson Rodrigues are expected to play wing-backs, with Olivier Thill and Leandro Barreiro playing in the middle. Gerson Rodrigues is the likeliest goal-scorer amongst these players. A goal from the Dynamo Kyiv man is trading at 5.

Maurice Deville, Vincent Thill and Danel Sinani are likely to be the three men up front in Holtz’s 3-4-3. Sinani is the likeliest goal-scorer as a goal from the F91 Dudelange youngster is trading at 4.7.

Predicted lineups:

Portugal – Nelson Semedo, Jose Fonte, Ruben Dias, Raphael Guerreiro, Danilo Pereira, William Carvalho, Bruno Fernandes, Joao Felix, Bernando Silva, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Luxembourg – Anthony Moris, Lars Krogh Gerson, Maxime Chanot, Dirk Carlson, Laurent Jans, Gerson Rodrigues, Olivier Thill, Leandro Barreiro, Maurice Deville, Vincent Thill, Danel Sinani

Checkout the odds at BigPesa.