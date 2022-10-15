Premier League Best Bets Today: Predictions for October 15| EPL 2022/23

Another weekend of cracking Premier League action gets underway. The Best Bets from Saturday’s action are below:

Premier League Best Bet #1: Fulham vs Bournemouth; Both teams to score (Yes: -130)

In the battle between two newly promoted sides, Fulham take on Bournemouth. Both teams have had supposed fairy-tale returns to the top flight as they sit in the top 10 after nine games.

Fulham started the season brilliantly, taking points off Liverpool on opening day and gaining 11 points in their first seven games. But their form has faltered over the last two matchdays, losing two on the trot.

Aleksander Mitrovic and Harrison Reed have been fan favorites this campaign, but new signing João Palhinha has been arguably their best player this season. Marco Silva’s men are doing a phenomenal job and look certain to build on these results and finally stay up in the division.

Bournemouth, on the other hand, got off to the worst start to the league season, losing to Arsenal, City and Liverpool. The 9-0 demolition at Anfield set afoot a series of unfortunate events as the gaffer, Scott Parker, was harshly sacked right after.

But ever since that abysmal showing, the tide has turned for the Cherries as they are unbeaten in their last five and are sitting in ninth place, above their opponents Fulham.

Premier League Best Bet #2: Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton; Spurs to win (-200)

In the match of the day, Everton are hosted by Spurs at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Spurs have had a tumultuous couple of weeks after miserably losing against bitter rivals Arsenal. But they have picked up good results across all competitions ever since.

They are coming into this game on the back of two successive wins, against Brighton & Hove Albion and Eintracht Frankfurt. Main men, Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son have been in good form over the last few months.

New signings Ivan Perisic and Richarlison have hit the ground running in the league and the side looks well-drilled under Antonio Conte. Theyhave, however,r come under scrutiny for their pragmatic approach to games.

Everton, on the other hand, have been very solid over the past few months. They still have the joint-best defense in the league and will be looking to shut out Spurs tonight.

Lampard has been given a lot of plaudits for the brilliant resurrection job that he has started at Goodison Park, coupled with the complete transformation of Anthony Gordon and Alex Iwobi. Their backline has been extremely solid, thanks to the experienced pair of Conor Coady and James Tarkowski, who have only conceded nine goals thus far.

