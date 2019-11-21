PSG vs Lille Predicted Lineups and Betting Tips - Ligue 1 2019/20

It’s the clash of last season’s champions and runners-up as Lille travel to PSG on Friday hoping to cause an upset against the reigning champions. It looks like another season of PSG dominance in Ligue 1 as the defending champions have already opened up a gap of eight points at the top of the French top Flight. However, Thomas Tuchel’s side have suffered three defeats too, though they’ve managed to win all the remaining ten games pretty convincingly. The home side have been prolific off late in the French top-flight, netting 20 goals in their last six league games.

Although, Tuchel has rotated his star-studded forward options, yet Kylian Mbappe and Mauro Icardi have scored five league goals each, while Neymar has found the back of the net on four occasions. None of the forwards have made more than seven league appearances this season, which fares well for the French champions who are having plenty of attacking options at bay.

Although Christophe Galtier’s team finished runners-up last season to PSG, they’ve failed to regain the same form this season. Lille are currently sitting at fifth-place in the Ligue 1 table, having won just once in their previous six league outings.

Galtier’s team have kept just one clean sheet in their last 11 away league matches. Lille fans will be relying on the form of Victor Osimhen, who has scored seven times in 13 Ligue One appearances this season.

PSG are the favourites to win this match. A draw is placed at 5.6, while a win for Lille at 9.8.

Team News:

PSG:

Marco Verratti is a major doubt for this game having sustained a knee injury in the 2-1 victory over Brest. Neymar is also another major doubt for this clash. Remaining noticeable absentees include Keylor Navas, Loic Mbe Soh, Ander Herrera and Thomas Meunier.

There might be at least three goals in the game and the home side will want to score them all.

Lille:

Lille look set to be without Boubakary Soumare (ankle) and Jonathan Ikone (knee) who both sustained injuries in the 0-0 draw against Metz. Saad Agouzoul and Timothy Weah are ruled out of this match as well. Loic Remy and Xeka could get a start at the expense of Soumare and Ikone, while Victor Osimhen looks set to lead the line for Lille.

2-0 is the most favoured score-line. However, Lille will surely have something to say about that.

Predicted Lineups

PSG: Sergio Rico; Colin Dagba, Thiago Silva, Presnel Kimpembe, Layvin Kurzava; Marquinhos, Gana Gueye, Julian Draxler; Angel DiMaria, Mauro Icardi, Kylian Mbappe

Lille: Mike Maignan; Zeki Celik, Jose Fonte, Gabriel, Reinildo; Benjamin Andre, Xeka; Yusuf Yazici, Loic Remy, Jonathan Bamba; Victor Osimhen