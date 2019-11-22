RB Leipzig vs 1. FC Koln Match Preview and Betting Tips – 2019/20 Bundesliga

RB Leipzig’s meteoric rise in German football is something many teams will take inspiration from. Some predicted that their fire will burn out soon, but Leipzig are going strong every season. This time, they are even competing for the silverware.

With 21 points from 11 games, Julian Nagelsmann’s team is sitting at the second place. They are four points adrift of first-placed Borussia Monchengladbach. A win on Saturday (November 23) might help them close the gap.

Their opponents for Saturday is 1. FC Koln, a side that gained promotion to the German top flight this season, but has found life harsh in the Bundesliga. With seven points, the Billy Goats are struggling at the penultimate position of the points table.

Last Meeting between the sides

When RB Leipzig last welcomed Koln at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig in February of last year, they had a very tough time. Jean-Kevin Augustin gave the hosts an early lead, but two late goals from Vincent Koziello and Leonardo Bittencourt earned the visitors all three points.

1. FC Koln is not posing a threat

Though Koln managed to get better of the Red Bulls last time around, things have changed a lot ever since. With their brilliant performances, Leipzig are now sitting above both Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund.

Hence, Koln is not supposed to pose much of a threat. A victory for Nagelsmann’s side is trading at 1.3 on Bigpesa, whereas a win for Koln is trading at 6.8. A draw is trading at 4.9.

RB Leipzig’s attack unlikely to show mercy

One of the main reasons behind Leipzig’s current position in the points table is their attack Timo Werner and his compatriots have done a great jon so far, and have scored 29 goals this Bundesliga, joint-highest with Bayern Munich.

Hence, goals are expected at the Red Bull Arena on Saturday. The goal range of 2-3 is the most popular option, and is trading at 2.23. Right behind it is the goal range of 4-5, which is trading at 2.7. Over 2.5 goals is trading at 1.35, whereas under 2.5 goals is trading at 2.65.

Timo Werner likely to put pressure on leading goal-scorer Robert Lewandowski

Of the 19 goals Nagelsmann’s team has scored this season, 11 has been netted by Timo Werner alone. The German striker is currently the second-highest goal-scorer of the league. He is the likeliest goal-scorer for Saturday. A goal from Werner is trading at 1.37.

