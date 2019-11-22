RB Leipzig vs FC Koln Predicted Lineups and Betting Tips - Bundesliga 2019/20

In a battle of David versus Goliath, FC Koln will lock horns with a strong RB Leipzig side on Saturday in the latter's own den. Currently chasing Monchengladbach with four points to make up for the top spot in the league, RB Leipzig has been totally unstoppable. With an influx of goals in every match, their opponents have hardly stood up in front of them to challenge their supremacy.

On the other hand, Koln racked up their last victory a month ago, when they beat a last-placed Paderborn. With only 10 goals scored from 13 games, conceding23, Koln has been absolutely clueless so far. Leipzig will be surely hoping to feast on them.

The odds on BigPesa suggest that the home side are favourites to win, with odds of 1.3 in their favour. A draw is valued at 4.9, while a win for the visitors is valued at 6.8.

Team news:

RB Leipzig:

With no major injuries and suspensions plaguing the squad, Leipzig will be fielding their full squad against a languishing Koln. Hungarian custodian, Peter Gulacsi will be under the woodwork. The defence will feature Nordi Mukiele, Stefan Ilsanker, Dayot Upemecano and Lukas Klostermann.

Leipzig's midfield is probably their biggest strength and this will include Konrad Laimer, Diego Demme, Marcel Sabitzer and experienced Swedish campaigner, Emil Forsberg. Timo Werner and Youssuf Poulsen have been running riots in the opposition half and are expected to play a key role in Leipzig's bid to hurt Koln.

As per BigPesa, the game is expected to have a total of three goals, which means that there will be enough entertainment for the crowd.

FC Koln:

With no major injuries and suspensions, Koln will probably be fielding the same squad which notched them up their last victory.Timo Horn will start under the woodwork. Kingsley Ehizibue will team up with Sebastian Bornauw, Rafael Czichos and Noah Katterbach at the back. Considering the fact that Leipzig's firing line is relentless, the coach may choose to add a fifth defender.

Jonas Hector should combine with Ellyes Skhiri in the defensive third of the midfield to challenge the firepower of their opponents.Kingsley Schindler, Louis Schaub and Dominick Drexler will team up in the attacking third to challenge the might of Leipzig. Simon Terodde will be the lone striker in racking up goals for the visitors.

BigPesa suggests that 2-0 is the most favoured score-line with odds of 9.6 in its favour. However, the visitors will surely have something to say about that.

Predicted Line ups:

RB Leipzig: Peter Gulacsi; NordiMukiele; Stefan Ilsanker; DayotUpemecano; Lukas Klostermann; Konrad Laimer; Diego Demme; Marcel Sabitzer; Emil Forsberg; TimoYerner; Youssuf Poulsen.

FC Koln: Timo Horn; Kingsley Ehizibue; Sebastian Bornauw; Rafael Czichos; Noah Katterbach; Jonas Hector; EllyesSkhiri; Kingsley Schindler; Louis Schaub; Dominick Drexler; Simon Terodde.