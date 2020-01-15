RB Leipzig vs FC Union Berlin - Match Preview and Betting Tips – 2019/20 Bundesliga

bhuvesh.lal

Jan 15, 2020

SL Benfica v RB Leipzig: Group G - UEFA Champions League

A look at the points table will show that on Saturday (January 18), the first placed side of Bundesliga will take on the 11th placed side of the league at the Red Bull Arena. However, spirits in both camps will be high, as both the teams are in a position not many expected them to be in.

Though RB Leipzig has been doing well for quite a while now, hardly anyone expected them to lead the points table halfway through the season. But Julian Nagelsmann’s side has caught everyone by surprise, and the Red Bulls are contending for the title this time.

They will face FC Union Berlin, a side that got into the Bundesliga this season, after enduring a lot of hardships. Though many expected them to be relegation candidates, the Iron Ones are doing fine in the German top division, and a win on Saturday might even give them entry into top ten.

Last Meeting between the sides

The last meeting being FC Union Berlin and RB Leipzig was Union Berlin’s first ever match after gaining promotion in the top flight. They got a reality check in the very first game itself, as RB Leipzig handed them a 4-0 thrashing. Marcel Halstenberg, Marcel Sabitzer, Timo Werner and Christopher Nkunku scored for the visitors.

No stopping Nagelsmann’s men

Union Berlin might have been impressive this season, but even their 200 percent might not be enough to snatch a point from Leipzig. The Bulls have not lost a game since October, and have only lost two points in their last eight Bundesliga games.

Hence, they are expected to have an easy victory on Saturday. A win for Julian Nagelsmann’s side is trading at 1.25 on Bigpesa, whereas a win for Urs Fischer’s team is trading at 8.4. A draw is trading at 5.

Leipzig’s ruthless attackers unlikely to show mercy

RB Leipzig has been absolutely ruthless in front of goal this season. Nagelsmann’s boys are scoring goals for fun, and even the most compact of defences would not want to face the likes of Werner and Sabitzer at the moment. Werner himself has scored 18 goals of Leipzig’s 48.

Hence, a goal fest can be expected on Saturday. Over 3 goals in the match is trading at 1.56, whereas under 3 goals is trading at 2.08. Both teams to score is trading at 1.71, whereas both teams not to score is trading at 1.87.

