RCD Mallorca vs Real Madrid - Predicted Lineups and Betting Tips - La Liga 2019/20

Real Madrid will lock horns against RCD Mallorca on Saturday and the Los Blancos will be hoping to extend their unbeaten run in the domestic League. In their previous match, Real Madrid were victorious against Granada by a margin of 4-2. Zinedine Zidane's side are currently at the top of the table in La Liga, with 18 points in eight games till now. So, three points from this match will help Real Madrid to sustain their dominance at the top.

On the other hand, the home side have been promoted from the second division this season. Their campaign in the La Liga has not been up to the mark so far. They are currently at the 18th position in the League table, with just seven points in eight matches. However, they were victorious against Espanyol in the previous match. RCD Mallorca will try to utilize the home advantage against Real at the weekend.

The visitors are the favourites to win, as per BigPesa (1.46). On the other hand, a draw is placed at 4.0, while a win for the home side has odds of 5.4.

Team News:

RCD Mallorca:

The manager of RCD Mallorca, Vincente Moreno will miss the service of his full-back Abdul Baba Rahman in this important match against Real Madrid. The club management signed Cucho Hernandez in the summer transfer window, though he is still unable to make his debut for his new club because of a muscle injury.

Vincente Moreno is likely to field his preferred 4-2-3-1 formation. Manolo Reina will be under the bars for RCD Mallorca. Idrissu Baba and Salva Sevilla will be deployed as two holding midfielders. Ante Budimir will be the lone centre forward upfront for the home side.

BigPesa favours a 0-2 score-line (9.2), though a 1-1 draw has the same odds as well. A narrow 1-2 win for Real is valued at 9.4.

Real Madrid:

Los Blancos will miss Luka Modric and Gareth Bale in this match, as both of them were injured in this International break. On the other hand, the likes of Toni Kroos, Marco Asensio and Nacho Fernández are also out of contention for this match. Zinedine Zidane is likely to maintain his usual 4-3-3 formation in this match.

Thibaut Courtois is likely to retain his place under the bars for the away side. Alvaro Odriozola and Daniel Carvajal will most probably be the two full-backs featuring for Real Madrid. Isco and James Rodriguez might make a come-back in the starting lineup in the absence of Kroos and Modric in this match.

The odds on BigPesa suggest that the game is expected to produce three goals, with odds of 3.85 in its favour.

Predicted lineups:

RCD Mallorca: Manolo Reina, Joan Sastre, Martin Valjent, Raillo, Fran Gamez, Idrissu Baba, Salva Sevilla, Dani Rodriguez, Aleix Febas, Lago Junior, Ante Budimir.

Real Madrid: Thibaut Courtois, Alvaro Odriozola, Raphael Varane, Sergio Ramos, Daniel Carvajal, Isco, Casemiro, Federico Valverde, James Rodriguez, Karim Benzema, Eden Hazard.