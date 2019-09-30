Real Madrid vs Club Brugge Match Preview and Betting Tips - Champions League 2019/20

Football Betting FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 10 // 30 Sep 2019, 15:30 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Club Atletico de Madrid v Real Madrid CF - La Liga

Real Madrid will host Belgian giants Club Brugge in the second game week of the UEFA Champions League. Both teams are yet to register a win in this season's competition, so they need to earn points in this match. The Spanish Giants suffered a humiliating 3-0 defeat against PSG in the first game week of the UCL group stages this season. Since then, they have turned a corner, as Los Blancos have kept clean sheets in three league games in a row. A win against the Belgian club will put their campaign back on the track.

The most successful club in Belgian history earned a point against Galatasaray in their opening day fixture, as they played out a goalless draw. They will face a stern test in the form of Real Madrid, but this can also be a huge opportunity for them. A positive result against the European giants will put them in a great position.

This match can have huge implications on the dynamics of Group A. The odds on BigPesa confirm that the home side are the favourites to win (1.32).

Last meeting between the two

Very few teams can claim to have a better head to head record against Real Madrid and surprisingly Club Brugge is one of them. The two teams have met each other two times in the 1976 European Champions Clubs' Cup, with the Belgian club winning one, while the other match ended in a draw. Club Brugge won the last encounter at home 2-0, after the away game in Spain was a goalless draw.

According to BigPesa, Real Madrid has a great chance to turn the head to head record in their favour. The odds of Spanish giants winning the match are placed at 1.32, while a win for Brugge is placed at 10. The chances of the draw also seem to be quite low (6.6).

Expected to be a goal-fest

You can always expect a lot of goals in the matches involving Real Madrid in the Champions League. In the last 35 UCL matches involving the Spanish giant, 32 matches have seen more than 2.5 goals per game.

So betting on over 3.5 goals as per BigPesa can be a good idea considering the odds of 1.81.

Considering the record, more than 2.5 goals can also be an option, with the odds placed at 1.32.