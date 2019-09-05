Republic of Ireland vs Switzerland – Predicted Lineups and Betting Tips – UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifiers

On Thursday (September 5), a lot will be at stake at Aviva Stadium, in the battle of charisma vs composure. The attack-minded Switzerland side will lock horns with Republic of Ireland, a side that has only conceded once in 4 games so far.

Republic of Ireland have won 3 out of their 4 games, and now needs to build on the great momentum they have built. They are yet to play against the Swiss, and good performances in both games between the two teams might earn the Irish the coveted ticket to UEFA Euro 2020.

Switzerland, on the other hand, were busy at the UEFA Nations League while the Green Army slowly climbed up the ladder to make themselves comfortable at the top of the table. Now, it is time for Petkovic’s men to ensure their qualification in the European Championship that will be held next year.

Let us now have a look at the predicted lineups of both the sides:

1. Republic of Ireland

Darren Randolph is expected to be under the goal for Mick McCarthy’s side. While he has done an amazing job so far, keeping the Swiss attackers quite is a very difficult task. Hence, a Republic of Ireland clean sheet is trading at 3.1 on Bigpesa.com, as compared to the 1.22 of Randolph to concede at least one goal.

Darren Randolph will be supported by a solid defence. Seamus Coleman, Shane Duffy, Richard Keogh and Enda Stevens are expected to form the defence lineup of the Green Army.

Glenn Whelan, Conor Hourihane and Jeff Hendrick are expected to be the central midfielders, with James McClean and Alan Judge on the wings. Stoke City’s James McClean is the likeliest amongst these players to get a goal. A goal from McClean is trading at 2.85, whereas a Hourihane goal is trading at 3.75.

Callum Robinson has been in red hot form for Chris Wilder’s Sheffield United, but McCarthy might stick with David McGoldrick. A goal from McGoldrick is trading at 2.7, while a goal from Robinson is trading at 3. Checkout the odds at BigPesa.

2. Switzerland

Yann Sommer, who is just three matches away from representing his nation for the 50th time, is expected to be Switzerland’s trusted figure under the goal. A clean sheet is trading at 2.17, whereas Sommer to not keep a clean sheet is trading at 1.61.

Petkovic’s defence lineup is expected to be comprised of Nico Elvedi and Manuel Akanji at the centre, with Kevin Mbabu and Ricardo Rodriguez playing as sidebacks.

The 3-man midfield of Petkovic’s 4-3-3 is expected to be comprised of Granit Xhaka, Remo Freuler and Denis Zakaria. Having scored in Switzerland’s last UEFA Euro 2020 qualifying game against Denmark, Atalanta’s Remo Freuler is the likeliest to score amongst the three. A Freuler goal is trading at 3.45.

Breel Embolo, Albian Ajeti and Haris Seferovic are expected to lead the lines for the Red Crosses. Seferovic, the most experienced player amongst the three, is Switzerland’s likeliest source of goals. A goal from Seferovic is trading at 2.23. Not lagging far behind is an Ajeti goal, which is trading at 2.44.

Predicted lineups:

Republic of Ireland – Darren Randolph, Seamus Coleman, Shane Duffy, Richard Keogh, Enda Stevens, Glenn Whelan, Conor Hourihane, Jeff Hendrick, James McClean, Alan Judge, David McGoldrick.

Switzerland – Yann Sommer, Nico Elvedi, Manuel Akanji, Kevin Mbabu, Ricardo Rodriguez, Granit Xhaka, Remo Freuler, Denis Zakaria, Breel Embolo, Albian Ajeti, Haris Seferovic.

Checkout the Odds at BigPesa.