Roma vs Cagliari Match Preview and Betting Tips - Serie A 2019/20

Roma will lock horns against Cagliari at Stadio Olimpico on Sunday in the seventh game-week of Serie A. Both the teams are in a good position in the League table and a win in this match might push them into the top four.

Roma are currently at the fifth position with 11 points from six matches so far. In the last match of Serie A, Roma ensured a narrow win against Lecce by a margin of 1-0. However, they were held by Wolfsburger AC in the Europa League on Thursday and the match ended with a score-line of 1-1.

On the other hand, Cagliari won three matches in a row after two defeats in the first two matches. Cagliari dropped two points against Hellas Verona in the previous match. Cagliari are at the seventh position in the League table and they have collected ten points from six matches so far.

As per BigPesa, the home side are the favourites to win this tie (1.4).

Last Meeting Between These Two Sides:

Roma were victorious against Cagliari in the last meeting between these two sides by a margin of 3-0. However, the reverse fixture ended with a score-line of 2-2 at the home stadium of Cagliari.

Due to this, BigPesa favours The Romans and the odds are valued at 1.4 in their favour, with regards to a win. On the other hand, a draw is placed at 4.3, while a win for the visitors is valued currently at 5.8.

An Easy Win for The Home Side?

At present, the star centre-forward of Roma, Edin Dzeko is in good form. So, the defensive unit of Cagliari have to work hard to prevent him from scoring on Sunday. On the other hand, the defence of Roma have to deal with the two centre forwards of Cagliari, Joao Pedro and Giovanni Simeone. Lucas Castro is also in great form. So, the match is certainly going to be a goal fest and a treat to watch for the viewers.

