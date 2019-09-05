Romania vs Spain - Match Preview and Betting Tips Euro Qualifiers

Iran v Spain: Group B - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

The Spanish national team will be coming to the game against Romania on the back of four wins in the Euro 2020 Qualifiers group stages. The La Roja will travel to Romania to battle it out against the Tricolorii. The 2012 Euro Champions are the favourites to go through without any hiccups (hopefully) from the qualifiers, as they have dominated all the other teams in the group.

Meanwhile, Romania are coming to this game with a confident 4-0 win against an underwhelming Malta side. BigPesa states that the chances of winning are high for Robert Moreno’s side at 1.41, if everything goes according to plan.

Last few meetings between the two sides

The La Roja, interestingly, have not had much success against the Tricolorii in the past. They have only managed a 0-0 stalemate back on March 27, 2016, and lost the match before that 0-1 way back in 2006.

According to BigPesa, the odds of Romania winning the game are 6.6, while a draw is placed at 4.2. A win for Spain seems to be on the cards, though Romania will surely be the underdogs and will be out to prove a point.

Will the La Roja breeze past Romania to keep their perfect record intact?

It won't be easy for the La Roja as they will be missing Alvaro Morata due to injury. Hence, Borussia Dortmund's Paco Alcacer and Valencia's Rodrigo Moreno will fight it out for a spot in the starting eleven. On the other hand, Romania will be missing their midfielder Alexandru Chipciu due to the suspension against Malta. Moreno has also called up youngsters in the form of Athletic Bilbao defender Unai Nunez and Paris Saint-Germain's latest acquisition Pablo Sarabia. The duo will be hoping to make their debut against Romania.

Cosmin Contra's men have found the back of the net in their last four group games. They started with a disappointing 1-2 loss to Sweden but resurrected their form against the Faroe Islands by winning 4-1. The Tricolorii once again stumbled against Norway in a 2-2 draw. It was followed by a 4-0 win over Malta.

Hence, we should not be surprised if Contra's men score against Spain. Ajax midfielder Razvan Marin will play a vital part in Chipciu's absence. While players like Ianis Hagi, Alexandru Maxim will be shouldered with the responsibilities of creating chances, Reading forward George Pușcaș will be vested with the duty of scoring goals.

The odds of having less than 5 goals in the game as per BigPesa is at 1.12 and that of having more than 2 goals is at 1.36. That being said, quite a few number of goals are expected in the match and it can turn into a high scoring encounter.

Paco, Moreno and Mikel, favourites to score?

The three Spaniards are the favourites to score in the game, with Paco at 1.64, Moreno at 1.79 and Mikel at 1.88 respectively, based on the odds at BigPesa. Paco to open the scoring of the match is at 4.0. If things go as per plan, Spain will easily win this game with these stars on the score-sheet for the visitors.