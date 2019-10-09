Russia vs Scotland Match Preview and Betting Tips – UEFA Euro 2020 Qualification

Number one ranked team in the world, Belgium were always expected to top Group I of UEFA Euro 2020 qualifiers. Russia and Scotland were the two teams who were expected to fight for the second qualification spot.

Around halfway into the competition, Russia has lived up to the expectation. Stanislav Chercheshov’s men have won five out of their six games, and are currently sitting comfortably at the second position of the points table.

However, things have not gone as planned for Steve Clarke’s Scotland. With just six points from as many games, they are currently second-last in the points table. Andrew Robertson & Co. need to pull up their socks because every match from here is a do-or-die for them. They will be eager to get a positive result at the Luzhniki Stadium on Thursday (October 10).

Last Meeting between the sides

The two sides last met in September of this year, at Hampden Park in Glasgow. John McGinn gave the hosts an early lead, but Artem Dzyuba equalized in the first-half itself. An own goal from Stephen O’Donnell handed Chercheshov’s side all three points.

Russia likely to get better of puzzled Scotland

Scotland has been in awful form recently. Clarke’s men have lost all of their last three games, and have also conceded nine goals in those games. On the other hand, Russia has won all of their last four encounters, scoring 17 times in the process.

Hence, Russia is expected to get all three points on Thursday. A victory for Chercheshov’s side is trading at 1.58 on Bigpesa, whereas a victory for Scotland is trading at 7.2. A draw is trading at 4.2.

Goals expected, but not too many

Russia has scored as many as 18 goals in the competition, but a goal-fest against Scotland is unlikely. That being said, a clean sheet is not expected either.

The goal range of 2-3 is the most popular and is trading at 1.9. The goal range of 4-5 is trading at 4.6. Over 2.5 goals are trading at 2.07, whereas under 2.5 goals is trading at 1.57.

