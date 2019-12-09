Salzburg vs Liverpool Match Preview and Betting Tips - Champions League 2019/20

Football Betting FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 09 Dec 2019, 18:27 IST SHARE

AFC Bournemouth v Liverpool FC - Premier League

Red Bull Salzburg host Liverpool at the Red Bull Arena on the final match-day of the Champions League on Wednesday. Liverpool require just a point to progress to the knockout stage of the tournament. However a loss complicates things for the Reds. Liverpool were hoping to have their placed booked in the knockouts prior to the final match. However, being held to a 1-1 draw against Napoli last time out, did not help their cause.

The Reds now need something out of the game to progress. The defending champions are currently on top of the Premier League table comfortably, with a huge margin between them and their rivals. They are yet to lose a game in the top flight of English football and will be focused on this match.

Their opponents, Red Bull Salzburg come into this game with confidence knowing that a win will send them through. Prior to the start of the tournament, they were given very little chance of qualification out of the group. However, seven points from their five games with two victories against Genk and a point against Napoli have given them an outside chance to qualify now.

According to BigPesa, the visitors are the favourites to win this match, with odds of 1.8 in their favour.

Last Meeting Between The Two Sides:

The previous meeting between these two sides was in the Champions League group game earlier this season. It was a gem of a game. Liverpool raced to a 3-0 lead with goals from Sadio Mane, Andrew Robertson and Mohammed Salah.

However the Austrain side got back to level terms with goals from Hwang Hee-chan, Takumi Minamino and Erling Braut Haaland to level the score at 3-3. However, Mohammed Salah came to Liverpool’s rescue and scored the winner in the 69th minute to help his side secure a 4-3 victory.

Based on the odds on BigPesa, the holders are the favourites once again, with odds of 1.8 in their favour. Apart from that, the odds of a win for the home side are valued at 3.3, while a draw is valued at 3.85.

Salzburg to defy the odds?

Advertisement

It will certainly be a contest to watch out for this Wednesday. With both teams needing something out from the match, it won’t be surprising to see an open game from both sides. However, with Fabinho ruled out for almost eight weeks following a recent injury, RB Salzburg will be confident of getting through the Liverpool midfield.

The previous meeting saw a total of seven goals scored and nothing less must be expected this time around as well. Although the visitors are expected to have too much fire-power for the hosts, RB Salzburg shouldn’t be undermined. They have incredible talents like Haaland, who will be a major threat once again to the Liverpool defence.

BigPesa further adds that there should be three goals in the game. Odds of 4.0 favour this, which means it should be a intense high-scoring game.