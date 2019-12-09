Salzburg vs Liverpool - Predicted Lineups and Betting Tips - Champions League 2019/20

Liverpool will be hoping to seal their knockout phase spot when Red Bull Salzburg host Liverpool at the Red Bull Arena Salzburg in mid-week. Liverpool require just a point to progress to the knockout stages of the tournament. However, if they do lose, it will really complicate things for the Reds and they may drop down to the Europa League.

The Merseyside outfit should have booked their placed in the next round prior to the final match-day of the Champions League. However, after being held to a 1-1 draw against Napoli last time out, Jurgen Klopp’s men need something out of this match. The defending champions will be hoping to convert their league form into UCL form, as they travel to Salzburg on Wednesday. The Reds won the reverse fixture in a thrilling manner, after the Austrian side cancelled out their 3-0 lead, only for Mohammed Salah to score the winner in the 69th minute.

Red Bull Salzburg come into this game knowing that a win will put them through. Prior to the start of the tournament, they were deemed as the underdogs of the group. However, they have managed to earn seven points from their five games so far. A couple of victories over Genk and a point from Napoli has given them the belief that they can secure qualification. Last time around, RB Salzburg battled back well, only to fall short by a whisker. Despite that, the fans will expect more of the same.

The Premier League leaders are the favourites to win this match, with odds of 1.8 in their favour on BigPesa. A win for the home side is valued at 3.3, while a draw is valued at 3.85.

Team News:

RB Salzburg:

Alexander Walker and Antoine Bernede remain long term absentees for the Austrian side. Jerome Onguene was subbed off after 40 minutes against Admira Moedling in their league match and Marin Pongracic could deputize for him. Meanwhile, Erling Haaland could earn a start at the expense of Patson Daka to partner Hee-Chan Hwang upfront. Patrick Farkas and Sekou Koita are the other notable absentees for the hosts.

The game is expected to have three goals, with odds of 4.0 suggesting the same on BigPesa. The possibility of a fourth goal being scored is valued at 4.3.

Liverpool:

The big news is that Fabinho has been ruled out for up to eight weeks following a recent injury. This would mean that the likes of James Milner or Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain might replace the Brazilian in the starting lineup. Meanwhile, with the busy festive period on, there could be some sort of rotation by Klopp to keep the players fresh following intense games during the mid-week and the weekend. Dejan Lovren should continue at centre-back, with Joel Matip still out with an injury. Nathaniel Clyne also remains a long term absentee.

As per BigPesa, 1-1 is the most favoured score-line with odds of 7.6 in its favour, though the Reds will be hoping for a win.

Predicted Lineups:

RB Salzburg:

Carlos Miguel; Rasmus Kristensen, Andre Ramalho, Marin Pongracic, Andreas Ulmer; Dominik Szoboszlai, Zlatko Junuzovic, Enock Mwepu, Takumi Minamino; Hee-Chan Hwang, Erling Haaland

Liverpool:

Alisson Becker; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Dejan Lovren, Virgil Van Dijk, Andrew Robertson; James Milner, Jordan Henderson, Gini Wijnaldum; Mohammed Salah, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino