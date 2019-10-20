Sampdoria vs Roma Match Preview and Betting Tips – Serie A 2019/20

Sampdoria welcome Roma to Stadio Luigi Ferraris on Sunday (October 20) to what looks like a pretty straight forward victory for the visitors. Claudio Ranieri’s men will be looking to turn the odds and try to come out with at least a draw, if not all three points. The hosts Sampdoria are languishing at the very bottom of the table at 20th position, having won just one of their first seven games. They have conceded as many as 16 goals and scored merely four goals, with only Udinese having scored fewer. With the appointment of Claudio Ranieri after a woeful start to the season, Sampdoria supporters will be hoping that their striker duo of Manolo Gabbiadini and Fabio Quagliarella click and add to their tally of goals.

Roma, on the other hand, despite being 5th in the league table, haven’t been in the best of forms coming into this game. Roma have been missing a number of key players due to injury. Paulo Fonseca’s men have struggled to consistently find the back of the net, with the Yellow and Reds having scored just three goals in their last four league matches, bagging just two wins in the process.

Last Meeting Between These Two Sides:

In the previous meeting between these 2 sides, Roma earned a hard worked 1-0 victory over Sampdoria at Stadio Luigi Ferraris, with Daniele De Rossi scoring the only goal of the match. Roma enjoyed an easy victory in the reverse fixture at Stadio Olimpico with a 4-1 victory. Stephan El Shaarawy scored a brace, with Gregoire Drefel scoring the only goal of the match for Sampdoria.

Do we have an upset on the cards?

It will certainly be a contest to watch out for this weekend. Roma will step on the pitch hoping for all three points, but surely Ranieri’s men won’t make it an easy task for them. Roma did not lose on any of their last two visits to Stadio Luigi Ferraris, as none of the teams managed to score more than a goal in those games; while, Sampdoria have not been able to score more than one goal in any of their three competitive home games this season.

Roma did not lose any of their last three matches before the international break, but won just once, as the two recent games ended in 1-1 draws. The team has not been able to score more than once in four consecutive encounters. Sampdoria will surely try and capitalize on this vulnerability and if they manage to get on the scoring sheets, an upset could well be on the cards.

