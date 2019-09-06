San Marino vs Belgium - Match Preview and Betting Tips – UEFA Euro 2020 Qualification

Belgium v Netherlands - International Friendly

On Friday (September 6), the world of football will witness a one-of-a-kind game of football. Belgium, ranked number 1 in the FIFA rankings, will go head-to-head against San Marino, ranked 211 in the same rankings. According to the rankings, the very best and very worst will clash in a very encounter.

Representing the 2nd smallest population of any UEFA member, San Marino have lost every match they have played so far in the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifiers. They have also conceded 20 goals in 4 games.

Belgium, who are a major threat under Roberto Martinez’s mentorship, have won all 4 of the games they have played so far. They have scored 11 goals so far, and are right on course to get a ticket to next year’s European Championship.

Last Meeting between the sides

When these two sides last met in 2005, the scoreline was not something very commonly seen in football. Belgium scored 8 goals against La Serenissima, with Koen Daerden and Mbo Mpenza scoring a brace. Back in 2001, Belgium won 10-1 against San Marino, where Bob Peeters scored a hat-trick.

Belgium expected to win 5 on the trot

The football fraternity will be turned upside down if San Marino somehow manage to pull off a miracle. Given the huge gulf in class between the sides, the previous records and the current form, there can be only one favourite.

The odds for Roberto Martinez’s men to register their 5th victory on the trot, is trading at 1.001 on Bigpesa.com, whereas a San Marino victory is trading at a massive figure of 60. A draw is trading at 12. Checkout the odds at BigPesa.

Expect a lot of goals

San Marino have conceded 667 goals in the 155 matches they have played so far, averaging at 4.30 goals per game. Their defence is often considered as one of the weakest in international football. On the contrary, Belgium have got a great front line.

Hence, a goal fest can be expected on Friday at the San Marino Stadium in Serravalle. The Red Devils are expected to make the most of the occasion. Trading at 1.64, over 6 goals looks more likelier than under 6 goals, which is trading at 2.04. Checkout the odds at BigPesa.