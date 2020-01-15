Schalke 04 vs Borussia Monchengladbach - Match Preview and Betting Tips – 2019/20 Bundesliga

Manchester City v FC Schalke 04 - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg

Even a few weeks ago, any football enthusiast would have rubbed his eyes after glancing at the Bundesliga points table of the ongoing season. Marco Rose’s Borussia Monchengladbach had done well last season, but no one expected them to lead the points table this season.

However, they have fallen off from the pole position, and RB Leipzig have taken their place. A win on Saturday (January 18) might take them to their desired position again. However, standing in their way will be another side who are having a great season.

Schalke 04 had a horrific last season where they finished 14th, but under former Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner, the Royal Blues have done well this season. They are currently at the fifth position, and looks all set to book an European spot this season.

Last meeting between the sides-

The last meeting between Borussia Monchengladbach and Schalke 04 was not very pleasing to a neutral’s eyes. In the match that took place at 17th August, neither of the sides managed to break the deadlock as the game ended in a goalless draw.

Schalke 04 ahead by the slightest of margins-

There is hardly anything to differentiate between Schalke 04 and Borussia Monchengladbach currently. Both sides have played an exciting brand of football this season, and both sides deserve the place they are enjoying in the points table currently.

If anything, Schalke 04 will have the support of their fans on Saturday at the Arena AufSchalke. Hence, the Royal Blues are the favourites to win on Saturday. A win for David Wagner’s side is trading at 2.34 on Bigpesa, whereas a win for Marco Rose’s team is trading at 2.6. A draw is trading at 3.3.

Not a lot of goals expected-

Neither Schalke 04 nor Borussia Monchengladbach have been outrageously attacking this season. In the list of top ten goal-scorers, no player features from either side. However, both sides have been extremely well organized defensively.

Hence, though a few goals are expected, not a lot of goals might be on the cards on Saturday. Over 3 goals in the match is trading at 1.98, whereas under 3 goals is trading at 1.63. Both teams to score is trading at 1.5, whereas both teams not to score is trading at 2.2.

