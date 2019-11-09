SD Eibar vs Real Madrid – Predicted Lineups and Betting Tips – La Liga 2019/20

Real Madrid’s season so far has not been disappointing, but after the transfer window they had, fans were expecting for something special. That ‘special’ is yet to happen, as they find themselves on the second position of the points table in La Liga.

Zinedine Zidane’s men have accumulated 22 points so far from 11 games. Scoring has been an area of concern for Zidane, as he would be hoping that summer signing Eden Hazard gets back to his groove quickly.

On Saturday (November 9), they will take on SD Eibar. Eibar have had a humble start to their campaign, with 15 points from 12 games. They are six points off the relegation zone, and are now aiming to enter the top half of the points table.

Let us have a look at the predicted lineups of both the sides:

1. SD Eibar

Serbian goalkeeper Marko Dmitrovic is expected to be under the goal post against Eden Hazard & Co. Eibar have conceded the second-least number of goals amongst the bottom seven teams, but preventing Real Madrid from scoring is not less than climbing a mountain. A clean sheet is trading at 6.2 on Bigpesa.

Jose Luis Mendilibar is expected to play out a 4-4-2 formation. Paulo Oliviera, Anaitz Arbilla, Jose Angel and Pablo de Blasis are expected to form the backline of Mendilibar’s team.

The four-man midfield is expected to be comprised of Gonzalo Escalante, Papakouli Diop, Fabian Orellana and Takashi Inui. Fabian Orellana is the likeliest goal-scorer amongst the midfielders. A goal from the Chilean winger is trading at 3.35.

Kike and Charles are expected to be the two men up front for Eibar. Brazilian striker Charles is the likeliest goal-scorer for his team. A goal for Charles is trading at 2.3, whereas a goal for Enrique Garcia ‘Kike’ is trading at 2.6.

2. Real Madrid

Thibaut Courtois is expected to be Real Madrid’s last line of defence against Eibar. Though Courtois has had a few humiliating moments this season, Zinedine Zidane’s defence has been pretty solid. A clean sheet for Courtois is trading at 2.6.

Zidane is expected to dish out a 4-3-3 formation. Dani Carvajal, Raphael Varane, Sergio Ramos and Marcelo are expected to be the four men at the back for Los Merengues.

The three-man midfield is expected to be comprised of Casemiro, Toni Kroos and Luka Modric. Croatian veteran Luka Modric is the likeliest goal-scorer amongst the trio. A goal from Modric is trading at 3.

The trio of Rodrygo Silva, Eden Hazard and Karim Benzema are expected to spearhead Real Madrid’s attack. Benzema is the likeliest goal-scorer of the match. The French striker has already scored seven goals in La Liga so far. Benzema to score on Saturday against Eibar is trading at 1.49.

Predicted Lineups:

SD Eibar - Marko Dmitrovic, Paulo Oliviera, Anaitz Arbilla, Jose Angel, Pablo de Blasis, Gonzalo Escalante, Papakouli Diop, Fabian Orellana, Takashi Inui, Kike, Charles.

Real Madrid - Thibaut Courtois, Dani Carvajal, Raphael Varane, Sergio Ramos, Marcelo, Casemiro, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Rodrygo Silva, Eden Hazard, Karim Benzema.