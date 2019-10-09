Serbia vs Paraguay Match Preview and Betting Tips – International Friendly

Serbia v Wales - FIFA 2018 World Cup Qualifier

Normally during this time of the year before the UEFA Euro, the European nations are busy in their pursuit of a ticket to the grand event. However, Serbia has got a few days off before their UEFA Euro 2020 qualification game against Lithuania.

Before taking on Lithuania at the LFF Stadium, the Serbs will host Paraguay at the Mladost Stadium on Thursday (October 10). Ljubisa Tumbakovic’s men are not in a great spot in terms of their Euro 2020 qualification at the moment, and this match will allow him to experiment with his team and get the perfect XI.

On the other hand, Eduardo Berizzo’s men have nothing but friendlies to deal with at the moment. After their trip to Serbia, they will visit another European country in Slovakia.

Last Meeting between the sides

Though the game on Thursday is friendly, it will be a historic occasion when the two teams will take the field at the Mladost Stadium. It will be the first time in history when the Eagles will take on the white and red for a game of football.

Serbia likely to gain confidence ahead of Lithuania clash

Though Serbia’s current form might not be up to the mark, there is a gulf in quality between the two sides. Moreover, Paraguay’s form has not been very impressive either. Berizzo’s men have won only two of their last ten matches.

Hence, Serbia is expected to win on Thursday. A victory for the hosts is trading at 1.88 on Bigpesa, whereas a victory for Paraguay is trading at 3.65. A draw is trading at 3.2.

Not too many goals on the cards

While Serbia has scored six goals in their last two games, Paraguay has only scored four in their last four games. However, they also conceded only six, having played against South American giants like Brazil and Argentina.

The goal range of 2-3 is the most popular. It is trading at 1.91. The goal range of 4-5 is trading at 4.1. Over 2.5 goals are trading at 1.92, whereas under 2.5 goals is trading at 1.67.

