Serbia vs Portugal – Predicted Lineups and Betting Tips – UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifiers

Portugal v Netherlands - UEFA Nations League Final

Serbia and Portugal will face each other at the Red Star Stadium on Saturday, September 7. Serbia are sitting at the 3rd place in Group B of the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifiers, whereas Portugal is one place lower, at fourth.

Despite their current state, both teams are expected to make it to the competition. Hosts Serbia had a good start to their campaign, snatching a point from Portugal at Lisbon. But soon enough, they had to digest a 5-0 defeat against Ukraine, from which they bounced back with a 4-1 win against Lithuania.

While all this was going on, Portugal won the inaugural edition of the UEFA Nations League. But they are yet to win a single game of Euro 2020 qualifiers, and would hence be looking to get things rolling, starting with their game against Serbia.

Let us now have a look at the predicted lineups of both the sides:

1. Serbia

Eibar’s goal-keeper Marko Dmitrovic is expected to be under the goal for Tumbakovic’s side. Serbia have conceded 7 goals so far, the joint-highest in their group. Hence, a Dmitrovic clean sheet is trading at 3.4 on Bigpesa.com, as compared to the 1.27 odds of Serbia not keeping a clean sheet.

The Eagles are expected to opt for a similar 4-2-3-1 formation. Aleksander Kolarov, Antonio Rukavina, Nikola Milenkovic and Uros Spajic are expected to form the backline.

Manchester United’s Nemanja Matic is expected to be the central defensive midfielder, alongside Torino’s youngster Sasa Lukic. Filip Kostic, Dusan Tadic and Luka Jovic are expected to be in charge of feeding the balls to Aleksandar Mitrovic, the lone striker.

Real Madrid’s highly-rated attacker Luka Jovic is one of the likeliest goalscorers amongst the Serbian players. A Jovic goal is trading at 2.5. However, having scored a brace in their last game, Aleksandar Mitrovic is his side’s main hope of getting goals. A Mitrovic goal is trading at 2.3. Checkout the odds at BigPesa.

2. Portugal

The hero of many wars who is nearing 100 caps for his country – Rui Patricio is expected to be Portugal’s last line of defence for the 82nd time. But since the Serbian attackers are in good form, a Rui Patricio clean sheet is trading only at 2.46.

Fernando Santos is expected to stick to his preferred 4-3-3 formation. Jose Fonte, Raphael Guerreiro, Joao Cancelo and Benfica’s highly rated youngster Ruben Dias are expected to line up the defence.

The 3-man midfield is expected to be comprised of William Carvalho, Danilo Pereira and Bruno Fernandes. Sporting Clube de Portugal’s Bruno Fernandes is the likeliest goal-scorer amongst the trio. A goal from him is trading at 3.

Mr. Consistent Bernardo Silva, war veteran Cristiano Ronaldo and wonder kid Joao Felix are expected to form what is being considered as one of the most dangerous attacking lineups of the world. Trading at 1.63, Ronaldo is the likeliest goal-scorer of the game. Joao Felix’s odds to score his maiden goal for his national side are trading at 2.45.

Predicted lineups:

Serbia – Marko Dmitrovic, Aleksander Kolarov, Antonio Rukavina, Nikola Milenkovic and Uros Spajic, Nemanja Matic, Sasa Lukic, Filip Kostic, Dusan Tadic, Luka Jovic, Aleksandar Mitrovic.

Portugal – Rui Patricio, Jose Fonte, Raphael Guerreiro, Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, William Carvalho, Danilo Pereira, Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva, Cristiano Ronaldo , Joao Felix.'

Checkout the odds at Bigpesa.