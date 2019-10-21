Sevilla FC vs Levante UD - Match Preview and Betting Tips – La Liga 2019/20

Julen Lopetegui Announced As New Sevilla FC Manager

On Sunday (October 20), two teams who are currently placed in the top half of the points table will go head-to-head at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan at Seville. 7th placed Sevilla will battle it out against Levante, who are placed three places below them.

Sevilla have been hitting the European shores continuously, as they usually finish in the top six. But with teams like Granada and Real Sociedad playing a brilliant brand of football, they are currently not a part of the top six. A win on Sunday will certainly help their cause.

On the other hand, Levante have finished 15th in the past two seasons. The Frogs are eyeing to finish in the top half of the table this season, and they have been successful in their pursuit thus far. They have accumulated 11 points from eight games in this campaign.

Last meeting between the sides

The last meeting between Sevilla and Levante is something Levante fans would not want to remember. In a humiliating night at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, Levante were thrashed 5-0. Wissam Ben Yedder, Andre Silva, Franco Vasquez, Pablo Sarabia and Quincy Promes scored for the hosts.

Sevilla much ahead of their opposition

The points table might state that only two points separate Sevilla and Levante at the moment, but there certainly is a gulf in terms of quality between the two teams. Despite being unbeaten in their last two games, Levante are not expected to outsmart Sevilla in Seville.

Sevilla are the favourites to win this crucial clash on Sunday. A win for Julen Lopetegui’s side is trading at 1.29 on Bigpesa.com, whereas a win for Paco Lopez’s men is trading at 7.4. A draw is trading at 4.8.

Poor defences likely to concede goals aplenty

Lopetegui’s attackers have been fairly decent so far, but the same cannot be said about his defenders. Sevilla have conceded 11 goals so far, the most by a top ten team. On the other hand, Levante have conceded one less.

Hence, 2-3 goal range is the most popular, but 4-5 goal range isn’t far off either. While the former is trading at 2.19, the latter is trading at 2.75. Over 3 goals is trading at 1.57, whereas under 3 goals is trading at 2.07 on BigPesa.

Luuk de Jong expected to find form

Javier Hernandez, Lucas Ocampos and Nolito have all found the back of the net so far, but Luuk de Jong is yet to get a goal this season. However, the Dutch forward is expected to find his form on Sunday. He is the likeliest goal-scorer of the match. A goal from the veteran is trading at 1.52.